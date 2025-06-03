Annual Jean Matthews concert series to launch June 10

The Jean Matthews Tuesday at Twelve series of free summer concerts will commence on Tuesday, June 10, with a concert by Patti Nolan and the Undeniables on the lawn of the Ravalli County Museum. The weekly concerts will continue every Tuesday at noon through August 19.

The concert series was founded in 1990 by Jean Matthews, and is now in its 35th year. Matthews died in 2015, but the concert series remains as her legacy.

The music runs from noon until 1 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch, and to dress for the weather. The museum provides some shade structures, but attendees should plan to arrive early to take advantage of them. In the event of rain or unhealthy smoke levels, the concerts will move to the Community Room of Hamilton City Hall.

Big Sky Mudflaps play at one of last year’s Tuesday at Twelve concerts.

There are no food vendors at the concerts, but picnickers are encouraged to take advantage of the many Hamilton eateries offering grab ‘n go lunches.

As usual, this year’s performers include several acts new to the program and some returning favorites, all spanning a variety of musical genres. The season opener features Patti Nolan, a Missoula jazz vocalist who has performed from the San Francisco Bay area to New York. She’ll be backed by The Undeniables, a collection drawn from among Missoula’s finest instrumentalists.

The concert schedule features genres from country & western to folk and Americana, including popular music and even a steel drum ensemble. The Big Sky Mudflaps will perform a 90-minute set in celebration of their 50th year of making music together, and the Bitterroot Community Band will return as usual, having played nearly every year since Tuesday at Twelve’s inception.

The concerts are appropriate for all ages.

The series is underwritten by local business sponsors and individuals. Series sponsors for this year’s concerts include the Downtown Hamilton Business Improvement District, the Rapp Family Foundation, Bitterroot Drug and Main Street Toys, Brothers Mortuary and Crematory, and Ravalli County Credit Union. Numerous other businesses and individuals have contributed to keep the concerts free for the public.

2025 Tuesday at Twelve

Performers:

· June 10 Patti Nolan & The Undeniables (Jazz Standards)

· June 17 4Tet Caribe (Steel Drum Ensemble)

· June 24 Louie Bond Trio (Classic Country & Western)

· July 1 The Big Sky Mudflaps (50 Swingin’ Years)

· July 8 Tightline (Popular Cover Band)

· July 15 Soma ‘Dat (Popular Trio)

· July 22 Shark Buffalo (could be anything…)

· July 29 Sam Nelson (Country Classics and Originals)

· August 5 Travis Yost (duo) (Original Americana and Roots)

· August 12 Bitterroot Community Band

· August 19 Annemarie Barnes & Bruce Wareing (Folk originals)

Concert information can be found on the series’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/tuesdayattwelve. For more information about the concert series, contact the producer at jmtuesdayat12@gmail.com or 406-363-1279.