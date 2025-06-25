Intent to Request Release of Funds – Ravalli County

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

June 25, 2025

Ravalli County

215 S 4th Street, Ste A

Hamilton, MT 59840

jhorat@rc.mt.gov

406-363-2733

On or about July 04, 2025 the County of Ravalli will submit a request to the HUD for the release of Community Project Funding (CPF) funds under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-42) and the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-47), to undertake a project known as Ravalli County Ricketts Road Improvement Project for the purpose of reconstructing two miles of Ricketts Road from the intersection of Bowman Road north to the intersection of Gerer Lane and Blodgett Camp Road with a project cost estimate of $1,000,000.

The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at Ravalli County, MT and may be examined or copied on weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Ravalli County Road and Bridge Department. All comments received by July 4, 2025 will be considered by Ravalli County prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

Ravalli County certifies to HUD that Dan Huls in his capacity as County Commissioner Chairman consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Ravalli County to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and Ravalli County’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Ravalli County; (b) the Ravalli County has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD Administering office at 451 7st St, SW, Rm 7146, Washington, DC, 20410-7000. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Dan Huls

Ravalli County Commissioner Chairman

Ravalli County, Montana

215 S 4th Street, Ste A

Hamilton, MT 59840

Ravalli County has received an application for a 5-lot minor subdivision, located on Tract A of CS #509504-F, existing Tax ID: 1376313 on 24.5 acres. Florence is approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the subject property. The subdivision property is located within the Florence School and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. The applicant is Michael Maine of IMEG Corp., representing 2DSG LLP. The subdivision is referred to as High Post Subdivision. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC held a Public Hearing on the proposal on June 9th, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. The BCC voted to continue the hearing to July 7th, 2025 at 1:30pm, in the County Administrative Center (BCC Conference Room, 3rd Floor). The BCC will accept verbal or written comments from the public. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BCC may make a final decision on the subdivision proposal. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

