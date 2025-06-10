Hearing – Stevensville Town Hall Hours

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing on June 26, 2025 @ 6:30 pm for Resolution No. 568, adopting town hall business hours for Fridays be 8:00am-12:00pm.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the hours of operation for Fridays at town hall. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, email townclerk@townofstevensville.gov or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271 ext. 102.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 6-11, 6-18-25.

MNAXLP