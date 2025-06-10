Hearing on Name Change – Barton

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Teena Barton, Teena Barton, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000181-NC

Dept. 1

Howard F. Recht

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Teena Louise Barton to Teena Louse Reynolds.

The hearing will be on July 16, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 2nd day of June, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 6-11, 6-18, 6-25, 7-2-25.

MNAXLP