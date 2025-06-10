Hearing on Name Change – Barton

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Teena Barton, Teena Barton, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000181-NC
Dept. 1
Howard F. Recht
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Teena Louise Barton to Teena Louse Reynolds.
The hearing will be on July 16, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 2nd day of June, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Janenne Sorenson
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 6-11, 6-18, 6-25, 7-2-25.
MNAXLP
