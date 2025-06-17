Bitterroot Star

Hearing – Middle Fairview Subdivision

Legal Notice

Middle Fairview Subdivision (5 Lot Minor Subdivision), Tract C of CS #647364-F, existing Tax  ID: 1376372. Ravalli County Planning has received an application for a 5-lot minor subdivision on 20 acres. Direct access to this property is from Fairview Lane (Privately Maintained) and Two Creeks  Terrace (Privately Maintained). The subdivision will add approximately 1.5 new children to the Florence  School District and 45 new vehicular trips per day to the road system. The application states the subject  property does hold 11 water shares from Eight-Mile Creek Irrigation Ditch Company. Stevensville is  approximately 14.2 miles south, being the nearest municipal boundary. Florence is approximately 5.5  miles southwest of the subject property. The subdivision property is located within the Florence School  and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. The  applicant is Sombra Investments LLC and is represented by Tamara Ross of IMEG Corp. The  subdivision is referred to as Middle Fairview Subdivision. A complete copy of the application packet is  available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department office, in the County Administrative  Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our  Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions. Written comments are encouraged to be  submitted to the Planning Department prior to the hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County  Commissioners (BCC).  

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal  Monday, July 7th, 2025 at 09:30 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the  Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments  and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the  subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed  into the record after the public hearing. 

BS 6-18, 6-25-25.

MNAXLP

