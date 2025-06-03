Hamilton’s Dufresne coach of the year

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Hamilton head tennis coach Bryan Dufresne was named the Class A Girls Tennis Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association on May 30. The Hamilton girls finished in 2nd place at the 2025 Class A State tournament on May 23.

This is Dufresne’s third year as Hamilton’s head coach, although he has coached many other sports over the years. The girls tennis team also finished second at state in 2024, and the boys took second at state in 2023.

Hamilton tennis head coach Bryan Dufresne, at right, was awarded the Class A Girls Tennis Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association. Dufresne coached the Hamilton girls to a 2nd place finish at state in 2025. Photo courtesy of Kelly Hanley.



“I see this award as more of a team honor,” said Dufresne. “It is a reflection of having great players and having great assistant coaches.”

Dufresne is excited to have increased participation this season. “I’m most proud that we had 55 kids come out this season,” said Dufresne. “Our main goal is to help create better student athletes and I think we’re doing a great job of this – I’m proud of all our kids this year.”

With so many kids on the team, Dufresne works hard to get all the kids playing time. Dufresne was able to set up extra JV matches and switch players around in varsity matches to try getting everyone game time.

“Of course we want to be competitive,” said Defresne, “but making sure the kids have a joy for the game is paramount. I want the kids to have fun and I think they play better and are more successful when they are having fun.”