Hamilton Zoning Hearings

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS



BEFORE THE HAMILTON ZONING COMMISSION AND HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL



Zoning Request 2025-01 & Annexation Request 2025-01-A request by Bridget Joyner of McLeod Property MS, LLC, to annex a tract of land that is currently unzoned and to establish a zoning designation of Local Business District (B-1). The property is approximately 14,068 square feet, and addressed as 245 Marcus Street, Hamilton, MT. The property is identified by Ravalli County Tax ID # 676600 and Geocode 13-1468-30-3-05-43-0000, and is legally described as:

A tract of land located in Lot 1, Block 3, Daly Acres, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point 20 feet West of Northeast corner of said Lot 1, this point of beginning being on a westerly side of a certain 40 foot road; thence from said point of beginning West 83 feet; thence South 169.5 feet; thence East 83 feet; thence North 169.5 feet to point of beginning. Recording Reference: Book 192 Deeds, page 113.

The Hamilton Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to take public comment and consider a recommendation on the zone map amendment request on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 5:30 PM on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The Hamilton City Council will hold public hearings to take public comment and make a decision on the zone map amendment request and the annexation petition on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM, during its regular meetings on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting aenglish@cityofhamilton.net or cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the Planning Department at aenglish@cityofhamilton.net. Comments after the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments for the Planning Department or City Clerk may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Related materials will be made available on the City of Hamilton website prior to the meetings, and can be obtained by contacting the Planning Department at (406) 363-2101 or aenglish@cityofhamilton.net.

