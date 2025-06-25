Estate Sale – Stevensville

LARGE, UNIQUE ESTATE SALE! 1618 Creekside Dr. Stevi. 6/26 – 9 to 4 (prices firm), 6/27 – 9 to 3, 6/28 – 9 to 4, 6/29 – 9 to 12 (½ price, offer, free). The owner was an iron man competitor and home decorator extraordinaire! Wonderful items = furniture, kitchen, bedrooms, area rugs, pictures, mirrors, & home decor, grandfather clock. Nice men’s clothing including 300 shirts from races & competition. Three competitive carbon fiber bikes with accessories, supplies & clothes. Everything that involves training – cross country skis, weights, yoga supplies, snow shoes, swimming supplies, 3 wetsuits, & more. Garage = garage shelving, rolling tool chests, metal cupboard, 100’s of tools, wheelbarrow, ladders, compressor, rototiller, edger, shop vac, 7 more! Plus patio furniture, beautiful outdoor flowers, cement lawn ornaments, 2 BBQ’s, etc. Don’t miss this one! Most items are like new! NO EARLIES – CASH.



Share this: