Don’t be silent

by Donald Gardner, Corvallis

Assaults on our constitution, rule of law, and first amendment freedoms; the imposition of tariffs and the toying with national and international economies; ending much of U.S. foreign aid; withholding funds for universities; indiscriminate firing of government employees and top military leaders; placing inexperienced and incompetent people in cabinet positions, etc., etc… The list is much too long to remember and grows by the day.

It is very discouraging to watch our national standing transformed from the unquestioned leader on the global stage to one which is increasingly recognized for its chaos, corruption and cruelty. Schools are told what they can teach. Critics of this president and his administration have been threatened and prosecuted. Public protests which offend this administration may result in deportation of individual protestors.

This is not the way free democratic governments behave. These are unmistakable characteristics of authoritarian governments. We are well down the hill of the slippery slope of authoritarianism. These alarming changes are happening in plain sight.

We must take any opportunity to speak out against this dangerous administration. These so-called “leaders” took an oath to protect and defend the constitution. They are, instead, attempting to dismantle it. These people work for you, not for this president. We can’t accept this as normal. We must be better than this. Mid-term elections are less than a year and a half away.