County Transportation Committee Meeting

The Ravalli County Transportation Committee will meet (via email) on the 25th of June, 2025 to approve/make adjustments to school transportation routes and approve any individual transportation contracts for the 2025-26 school year. If you have any questions or comments regarding any school district’s bus routes, please send them to the Ravalli County Superintendent of Schools, 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or email them to recorder@rc.mt.gov or call Regina Plettenberg 375-6555, before June 25th.

