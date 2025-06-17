Bitterroot Star

Books by local author

LOOKING FOR GOOD READING MATERIAL? Try local author, Jane Lambert’s nationally acclaimed books “Charlie Russell the Cowboy Years” or “Makin’ Tracks with my Horses and Mules.” Both received medals from the Will Rogers Medallion Awards, and both are available at Valley Drug, Stevensville, and at Chapter One, in Hamilton.




