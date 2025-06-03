Bitterroot Health named among Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in nation

Bitterroot Health has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the nation for overall performance. This prestigious honor was awarded by the National Rural Health Association, a nonprofit focused on improving healthcare for rural communities, focusing on advocacy, education, communication, and research.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) pulls data from the Chartis Center for Rural Health, a healthcare advisory firm that helps organizations across the industry navigate change, improve care, and drive better results. Chartis evaluates publicly available data to quantify overall hospital performance in eight areas: Inpatient market share; Outpatient market share; Quality; Patient outcomes; Patient perspective; Cost; Charge; Finance.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s one of the most comprehensive and objective assessments of rural hospital performance in the industry,” said John Bishop, CEO of Bitterroot Health. “It reflects the dedication and daily efforts of our entire team. Our staff go above and beyond to ensure our patients receive exceptional care, and this award is a testament to their unwavering commitment.”

Bitterroot Health remains focused on its mission: to provide quality, accessible, and personalized healthcare—ensuring every patient knows they matter. This national recognition reinforces the organization’s promise to continue being a trusted healthcare partner for the Bitterroot Valley now and into the future.

For more information on this award visit https://www.ruralhealth.us/about-us/rural-health-awards/top-20-critical-access-hospitals

For more information about Chartis, visit: www.chartis.com/top-performing-rural-hospitals

To learn more about Bitterroot Health, visit www.bitterroothealth.org or call (406) 375-4649.