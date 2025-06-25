Ag Covenant Revocation Hearing

Legal Notice

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a public hearing to consider revoking an Agricultural Covenant which encumbers Parcel (1079510) located off Leavens Road, Conner, MT on Thursday, July 10th, 2025 at 1:30 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) of the County Administrative Building located at 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The covenant is recorded under Document #748387 and does not allow buildings with water or sanitation. The request is on behalf of MT FWP. Information describing the proposals are available for inspection at the Planning Department, located at the County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearings. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision. Submit email comments to: planning@rc.mt.gov, and questions can be asked by phone at 406-375-6530.

