4th graders learn, help on RAL memorial trail

by Nathan Boddy

Friday, May 30th marked a fifth annual tradition for Hamilton 4th graders. After snaking their way along the trail adjacent to Big Corral Road, approximately 100 youngsters came to learn and lend a hand for the ongoing improvements to the RAL Trail itself.

The RAL Trail, named after Robert A. Leonardi who was killed in a vehicular hit and run in 2019, is on land owned by the Bitterroot Stock Farm. Ilona Bessenyey says that the Bitterroot Stock Farm had been interested in developing a trail in the area and decided to take action following Robert’s death. The result is a popular, non-motorized trail with access points on Golf Course Road and Big Corral Road. Taken together with other trails that are planned for the area, a network of safe non-motorized transportation and recreation trails is beginning to take shape.

About 100 fourth graders follow the RAL Trail on their way to lend a hand. Photo by Nathan Boddy.



Robert Leonardi was a 4th grader when he was killed, thus the connection between his memory and the participation of 4th graders. Last week’s group was slated to learn about native plants and how drones can be used for aerial survey and liquid nutrient applications. Bessenyey said that the 4th graders are enthusiastic supporters of the trail, and that their participation in its development is something they’ll always remember.

“They’re amazing, happy and curious,” she said. “They’re just interested in trying to see how they can help and listening to what we’re doing with the trail. It’s fabulous.”

Even with all the youthful energy, however, the trail continues to receive help from a community-wide cast of characters. Friday’s work day included help from the Bitterroot Water Partnership, FFA, the Play Like Robert Foundation, and Flying Kobra, a professional drone company based in Missoula.

“The idea is that we always want this to be a community asset,” said Peter Van Tuyn of the Bitterroot Stock Farm. “We had a church group with about 40 people and planted a bunch of these trees, and moved this entire fence over so we could have a picnic area.” Van Tuyn also listed high school groups, the City of Hamilton, Ravalli County and the DNRC as having played roles in making sure the RAL Trail is a success.

Upon their arrival, the 4th graders were split into two large groups. While one group listened to Kobe Steinmann talk about the many uses that drones can play in good land management, the other group cycled through a prep station with the Bitterroot Water Partnership where they made ‘seed balls’ of wildflower seeds to take home.

Ashley Jurcak of the Bitterroot Water Partnership helps the kids create wildflower ’seed balls’ to take home. Photo by Nathan Boddy.



Most of the kids’ attention was galvanized when Steinmann fired up his largest drone, an eight prop behemoth more than two meters across. One of the boys asked if the drone was powerful enough to carry him, to which Steinmann replied, “It could but… it won’t today.”