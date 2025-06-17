2024-2025 State Champions recognized

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Being a state champion is the ultimate goal in high school sports, be it as an individual or as a team. The six Bitterroot Valley high schools have taken home multiple state championships over the years.

We’re a bit spoiled in the Bitterroot because we have high level athletes, coaches and communities who value high school sports. But winning a state championship is not an easy thing to do. It takes a tremendous amount of time and skill and effort and luck, not to mention that every other athlete and school in the state is shooting for the same thing.

For those few who become state champions, the view from the top of the mountain is a memory that will be with them for the rest of their lives.

The following are the individual and team high school state champions from the Bitterroot Valley for the 2024-2025 school year.

Florence sophmore Kipley Solari won the 2025 Class B individual girls golf state championship. Solari shot a 77 on the second day of the state tournament to win by 4 strokes. Photo courtesy of Kurt Solari.



Stevensville freshman Reagan Johnstone won the 2025 Class A state championship in both the 100m hurdles (15.17) and the 300m hurdles (45.01). Johnstone also took 2nd in the long jump and 6th in the triple jump. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Florence senior Kyler Harris won the 2025 Class B state championship in the 3200m with a time of 9:34.08. Harris also was the 2023 Class B state champion in the 3200m. Photo by Scott Sacry.



The Corvallis boys 4x100m relay team of Ayden Spencer, Stuart Brennan, Nathan Bales and Solomon Morgan (pictured) won the 2025 Class A state championship with a time of 43.25. Photo by Scott Sacry.



The Corvallis Boys Track team won their third straight Class A boys state championship in 2025. This was Corvallis’s ninth boys state title overall. Photo courtesy of Spencer Huls.



Hamilton junior Gracie Werst won the 2025 Class A state championship in the girls shot put with a throw of 42’05”. This throw was nearly four feet further than Werst’s previous best before the state meet. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Corvallis senior Hunter Loesch won the 2025 Class A state championship in the javelin with a throw of 209’04”. Loesch has the second furthest high school boy’s javelin throw in the nation for 2025. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Corvallis senior Stuart Brennan won the 2025 Class A state championship in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.53. Brennan was also on Corvallis’s state championship winning 4x100m relay team, and took 5th in the 300m hurdles. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Corvallis junior Ella Varner won the Class A state championship in the triple jump with a jump of 36’05”. Varner was also the 2024 state champion in the long jump and triple jump. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Hamilton junior Ciara Hanley won the 2025 Class A state tennis championship in girls singles. Hanley took 2nd place in 2024 and 5th place in 2023. Photo courtesy of Kelly Hanley.



The Florence Girls Golf Team won the 2025 Class B state championship. The members of the team were Kipley Solari, Reese Briney, Lexi Danczyk, Lacie Ketelhut, and Jordan Kidd. Photo courtesy of Florence Carlton School Activities.

