TAX APPEAL BOARD NOTICE

The Ravalli County Tax Appeal Board will be in session from July 1, through December 31, 2025, for the business of hearing appeals. Any taxpayer who disagrees with the appraised value of his or her property may file an appeal with the Ravalli County Tax Appeal Board within 30 days of the receipt of the Notice of Classification and Appraisal, or Notice of Change Valuation (assessment notice) established by the Montana Department of Revenue. Appeal forms are available from www.mtab.mt.gov. Appeals must be filed with the County Clerk and Recorder who will notify the County Tax Appeal Board to schedule a hearing.

For further information, contact:

Regina Plettenberg

406-375-6555

recorder@rc.mt.gov

BS 5-14-25.

MNAXLP