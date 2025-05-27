Bitterroot Star

Summons – Patterson

RAVALLI COUNTY ATTORNEY 

Bill Fulbright, County Attorney 

Ravalli County Courthouse 

205 Bedford Street, Suite C 

Hamilton, MT 59840 

E-mail: countyattorney@rc.mt.gov 

Phone: (406) 375-6750 

Fax: (406) 375-6731 

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF: J.J.P., A YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE

Cause No. DN 25-8

Dept. 1

SUMMONS / CITATION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: James Stanley Patterson

  YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Petition for Emergency Protective  Services, Adjudication of Child as Youth in Need of Care, and Temporary Legal Custody (“the Petition”) regarding, J.J.P, the child who is the subject of the above-captioned  proceedings brought pursuant to Title 41, Chapter 3 of the Montana Code Annotated, has  been filed in Cause No. DN-25-8 in Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, in  Ravalli County by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child  and Family Services Division (CFS), located at 108 Pinkney St, Hamilton, MT 59840. 

The Petition requests that CFS be granted the following relief: Emergency  Protective Services; Adjudication as a Youth in Need of Care; A Determination that  Preservation / Reunification Efforts Need Not Be Provided; Termination of Parental  Rights; and Permanent Legal Custody. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of  District Court for Ravalli County, (406) 375-6710 and is hereby served upon you at this  time.

The child who is the subject of the proceedings, J.J.P. was born on June 16, 2010. The child’s mother is Cassandra Janette Fisher. The children’s father is James Stanley  Patterson. 

NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear at the  hearing regarding the Petition that is set on the 18th day of June, 2025 at 2:30 p.m., at  the Ravalli County Courthouse located at 205 Bedford St., Hamilton, Montana, then and  there to show cause, if any you may have, why CFS should not be granted the relief  requested in the Petition. 

NOTICE: Your failure to appear at the hearing will constitute a denial of  interest in the child, which denial may result, without further notice of this  proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in judgment by default being entered for  the relief requested in the Petition. 

You have the right to be represented by an attorney in these proceedings. If you  are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will have an attorney appointed to represent  you. 

WITNESS the Clerk of Court and the seal of the Court affixed this 22nd day of  May, 2025. 

(COURT SEAL)

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

