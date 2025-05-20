Summons – Orsot

RAVALLI COUNTY ATTORNEY

Bill Fulbright, County Attorney

Ravalli County Courthouse

205 Bedford Street, Suite C

Hamilton, MT 59840

E-mail: countyattorney@rc.mt.gov

Phone: (406) 375-6750

Fax: (406) 375-6731

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF: B.G.O, D.R.O, A YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE

Cause No. DN 25-4, DN 25-5

Dept. 2

SUMMONS / CITATION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: Ricky Ben Orsot

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Emergency Protective Services, Adjudication of Child as Youth in Need of Care, and Temporary Legal Custody (“the Petition”) regarding, B.G.O and D.R.O, the child who is the subject of the above-captioned proceedings brought pursuant to Title 41, Chapter 3 of the Montana Code Annotated, has been filed in Cause No. DN-25-4 and DN 25-5 in Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, in Ravalli County by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division (CFS), located at 108 Pinckney St., Hamilton, MT 59840.

The Petition requests that CFS be granted the following relief: Emergency Protective Services; Adjudication as a Youth in Need of Care; A Determination that Preservation / Reunification Efforts Need Not Be Provided; Termination of Parental Rights; and Permanent Legal Custody. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for Ravalli County, (406) 375-6710 and is hereby served upon you at this time.

The child who is the subject of the proceedings, B.G.O, was born on October 25, 2013, and D.R.O, was born on October 25, 2013. The children’s mother is Kimberly Michelle Arnold. The children’s father is Ricky Ben Orsot.

NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear at the hearing regarding the Petition that is set on the 19th day of June, 2025 at 2:30 p.m., at the Ravalli County Courthouse located at 205 Bedford St., Hamilton, Montana, then and there to show cause, if any you may have, why CFS should not be granted the relief requested in the Petition.

NOTICE: Your failure to appear at the hearing will constitute a denial of interest in the child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in judgment by default being entered for the relief requested in the Petition.

You have the right to be represented by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will have an attorney appointed to represent you.

WITNESS the Clerk of Court and the seal of the Court affixed this 14th day of May 2025.

(COURT SEAL)

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

By: Sarah Sargent, Deputy

