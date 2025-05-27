Stevi council acts on administrative reports

by John Dowd, Editor

Last week the Stevensville Town Council met to discuss several ongoing projects and changes. The first of these revolved around the airport. During the Stevensville Airport administrative report, Airport Manager Brian Germane spoke to the council about the progress on the new fuel tank project. According to him, the airport is waiting on the Federal Aviation Association funding to come through. Once that happens, there will be about a 20 week lead time on the tank.

Germane also spoke on the airport asphalt maintenance project, saying that the airport board made a recommendation on bid. According to Germane, the original engineer estimate was around $397,000. The board hoped that was high, which it was, because they were able to get a low bid of $198,000. The company that put in this bid is called CR Contracting LLC and is an out of state company. Once Germane finished, the council elected to award the bid to CR Contracting LLC.

Another topic discussed by the council was the process of several new positions that need to be filled in the town. One such position opening was brought up during the Stevensville Police Department administrative report. Police Chief John Boe mentioned the town had interviewed several candidates for an open police officer seat, as the town is now short one officer.

Another position is also vacant for a Stevensville Public Works employee. According to Public Works Director Steve Lassiter, the position will be different than it was before. The town is looking for a person who would like to get special training to work on the pool, and the park. This person would be fully certified for the pool and able to handle park security, among other things. They would have more responsibility than a standard public works position. According to Stevensville Mayor Bob Michalson, the goal with this person would be to “take some of the burden off Steve,” the town public works director.

Lassiter also mentioned that the pool will be painted this week, and once that is finished it will open soon after. Speaking of painting, Lassiter also said this week they will be working on painting the curbs on the S-curve in town, in front of Kodiak Jax and Ahava Coffee.

Town Hall operating hours came into question during the meeting. The idea was brought forth to vote to close Town Hall early on Fridays. These adjusted hours would see the office close every Friday at noon. According to the mayor, very few people come in that late in the day. He also said the town has a lot going on and they often need the hours to try to get caught up.

“Knowing what I know now, I’m for it,” said Michalson, who expressed that when he was on the town council he would have voted against the idea, but having been mayor and working every day in town hall, he sees the importance.

According to Jenelle Berthoud, the town clerk, even when the doors close, they are often still working on things that need to get done. She added that the town needs to watch the overtime and comp-time hours, which are costing the town a lot of money and are not in the budget. A benefit would be that adjusting the hours, “gives the option, if we need to, we can close it,” said Michalson.

Council member Stacie Barker noted this adjustment in hours is starting to become the norm in many other towns and cities for similar staffing and budgeting concerns. “I think we’re going to start seeing that more statewide,” said Barker.

However, the decision was tabled to discover if this would need to be put out to public comment, under the request of Council member Wally Smith.

It was also noted that the town offices will be closed for training on June 5.