Robert D. DoBell, Ed.D.

September 16, 1976 – 2025

Dr. Robert D. DoBell passed away peacefully at home in Bonner, Montana, on May 20, 2025 after a long battle with Philadelphia Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer or (PH+ALL). He was 48 years old.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on September 16, 1976, Robert lived a life guided by service, education, and a deep love for the rivers, mountains, and people of Montana. After spending his early years in Albuquerque, he made Montana his lifelong home, living in Stevensville, Three Forks, and finally Bonner.

A dedicated educational leader and lifelong learner, Robert graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1995. He earned his B.A. in History and Spanish from the University of New Mexico in 1999, then went on to obtain both a Master’s and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana. His work in education spanned more than two decades, including impactful roles as a teacher, principal, and superintendent across multiple Montana communities.

Robert’s professional legacy includes shaping the lives of countless students and educators. He began as a high school teacher and assistant football coach in Stevensville before becoming the school’s vice-principal and curriculum director. He served as principal and later superintendent in Three Forks, and as superintendent of the Lone Rock School District. He was also a passionate educator at the University of Montana, where he taught graduate-level courses in educational leadership, mentored students, and served on dissertation committees.

His work was recognized with multiple honors, including being named 4 Rivers Superintendent of the Year in 2016 and Western Region Superintendent of the Year in 2025. A transformational leader, Robert was known for his ability to listen, empower others, and always ask: what is best for students?

Outside of education, Robert’s heart belonged to the outdoors. He was a passionate fly fisherman, hunter, and conservationist, with a special love for Montana’s great rivers: the Bitterroot, Blackfoot, Clark Fork, Rock Creek, Madison, Big Hole, and Yellowstone. He was a life member of Trout Unlimited, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and multiple university and community organizations. His favorite place was on the water with a fly rod in hand, or riding the backroads on a 4-wheeler, picking huckleberries with family.

Robert cherished life’s simple and soulful pleasures: a well-smoked brisket on the Traeger, a fiery bowl of New Mexican chili, or a gourmet meal prepared with love by his partner, Christine Morman. He was a connoisseur of classic rock, 70s and 80s hits, and the writings of Norman Maclean and John Muir. His favorite film was “A River Runs Through It,” and he lived by the words, “Education is Life.”

Robert is survived by his mother, Catherine C. Dehlin; his sister, Genevieve Siewell, brother-in-law, Jesse Siewell, nephews, Hunter and Douglas Siewell; and his beloved partner, Christine Morman; and many extended family members, colleagues, and students whose lives he touched deeply. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. DoBell Jr., grandparents, Robert J. DoBell, Sr., Helen C. DoBell, Douglas Cornwall, and Ione Cornwall.

Robert will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and visionary leader who lived fully, gave generously, and loved fiercely. He leaves behind a legacy of mentorship, education, service, and a better Montana—“The Last Best Place”—where a river truly runs through it.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on May 27, 2025 at the First United Methodist Church in Missoula, Montana, located at 300 E Main St. Missoula, MT 59802. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert’s name to your local public school’s athletic booster club for student use in extra curricular activities.

