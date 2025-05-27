RFP – Leak Detection Services

Request for Proposal (RFP) for Water Distribution System Leak Detection Services



The Town of Stevensville, Montana is formally requesting proposals for the following services. Non-invasive leak detection services on the entirety of the Town of Stevensville water system. Testing shall include all water mains throughout the system. The scope does not include leak detection of the storage reservoir; however, it shall include testing of the water main up to the connection to the reservoir. Upon completion of testing, the contractor will provide an inspection report to the Town detailing the findings of the investigation. Water system maps showing the water main locations are available from the Town Clerk upon request.

Proposals will be received at the Office of the Stevensville Department of Public Works at 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870, until June 10, 2025, at 5:00 pm local time. Original copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope; no faxed or electronic bids will be accepted. Received bids will be publicly opened and read aloud during the council meeting on Thursday June 12, 2025, at 6:30 pm. The proposal will be awarded at the council meeting on Thursday June 26, 2025, at 6:30 pm. Proposal must be valid for a minimum of ninety (90) days and noted in proposal documents.

Additional information about this request for proposal can be viewed on the town’s website townofstevensville.com or by contacting the town clerk at 406-777-5271 ext. 102

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 5-28, 6-4-25.

MNAXLP