Open Lands Bond projects hearing

Legal Notice



The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a public hearing for two Ravalli County Open Lands Bond projects on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 at 1:30 P.M. and at 2:30 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) of the County Administrative Building located at 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The first project is called Rory R Ranch Victor Conservation Easement (193.2 acres). The project is located 1.5 miles NW of Victor off of Bugle Ridge Lane. Tax ID # (948400). The second project is called Lippert Conservation Easement (69.61 acres). The project is located west of downtown Victor, on Sweathouse Creek Road. Tax ID # (927600).

Bitter Root Land Trust is the applicant. Information describing the proposals are available for inspection at the Planning Department, located at the County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearings. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision. Submit email comments to: planning@rc.mt.gov, and questions can be asked by phone at 406-375-6530.

BS 5-14, 5-21-25.

MNAXLP