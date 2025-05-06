Notices That Tax Deeds May Be Issued

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
1139 Hamilton Heights Rd.
Corvallis, MT 59828
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
1139 Hamilton Heights Rd.
Corvallis, MT 59828
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
PO Box 638
Darby, MT 59829
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
PO Box 638
Darby, MT 59829-0638
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
405 Pennsylvania Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
70 Less Traveled Rd.
Darby, MT 59829
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000091 and Tax Code Parcel No. 179511 as follows:
Lot 1, Skysong Farm, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.
Street address: 1139 Hamilton Heights Rd., Corvallis, MT 59828.
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $6,629.83
PENALTY: $96.64
INTEREST: $1,375.37
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $8,383.41
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.
Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
405 Pennsylvania Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
405 Pennsylvania Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
PO Box 638
Darby, MT 59829
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
PO Box 638
Darby, MT 59829-0638
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
1139 Hamilton Heights Rd.
Corvallis, MT 59828
Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.
70 Less Traveled Rd.
Darby, MT 59829
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000218 and Tax Code Parcel No. 499510 as follows:
Lot 3B, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 574229, being a portion of Lot 3, Block 37, Riverview, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.
Street address: 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Hamilton, MT 59840.
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $7,416.51
PENALTY: $116.63
INTEREST: $1,722.97
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $9,537.68
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
213 Luby Ln.
Florence, MT 59833
Robin D. Pearson
213 Luby Ln.
Florence, MT 59833
Robin D. Pearson
213 Luby Ln.
Florence, MT 59833-6812
Robin D. Pearson
259 Luby Lane
Florence, MT 59833
Robin D. Pearson
PO Box 145
Florence, MT 59833
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
c/o Michael J. Moore
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
c/o Erica T. deVries
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
212 E. Spruce St
Missoula, MT 59802-4502
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
c/o Jennifer Whipple, Registered Agent
212 E. Spruce St
Missoula, MT 59802
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000594 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1465100 as follows:
A tract of land located in the SE¼ of Section 26 and the NE¼ Section 35, Township 10
North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the South ¼ corner of Sections 26, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M: thence N.17°48’38” East 697.24 feet to the point of beginning and a point on a non-tangent curve with radius being N.26°thence counterclockwise along said curve an arc distance of 100.00 feet; thence N.47°05’37” East, 225.61 feet; thence S.43°55’34” East, 1115.13 feet to a point in the thread of a side channel from the Bitterroot River; thence S.29°39’31” West, 246.00 feet along said thread; thence S.07°39’30” West, 162.00 feet along said thread; thence S.40°39’37” West, 47.49 feet along said thread; thence N.40°09’31” West, 1312.66 feet to the true point of beginning.
Recording Reference Book 216 of Deeds, page 496
Also shown of record as:
A tract of land located in the SE¼ of Section 26 and the NE¼ Section 35, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the South ¼ corner of Sections 26, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M: thence N.17°48’38” East 697.24 feet to the point of beginning and a point on a non-tangent curve with radius being N.26°thence counterclockwise along said curve an arc distance of 100.00 feet; thence N.47°05’37” East, 225.61 feet; thence S.43°55’34” West, 1115.13 feet to a point in the thread of a side channel from the Bitterroot River; thence S.29°39’31” West, 246.00 feet along said thread; thence S.07°39’30” West, 162.00 feet along said thread; thence S.40°39’37” West, 47.49 feet along said thread; thence N.40°09’31” West, 1312.66 feet to the true point of beginning.
Recording Reference Book 155 of Deeds, page 419 Street address: 213 Luby Ln, Florence, MT 59833.
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $4,271.23
PENALTY: $67.72
INTEREST: $1,005.21
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $5,625.73
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
894 Doty Lane
Corvallis, MT 59828
Jason Wilcox
894 Doty Lane
Corvallis, MT 59828
Jason S. Wilcox
894 Doty Ln
Corvallis, MT 59828
Jason Wilcox
321 Coyote Butte Rd.
Hamilton, MT 59840-9136
State of Montana Department of Revenue
PO Box 6169
Helena, MT 59604-6169
State of Montana Department of Revenue
PO Box 1712
Helena, MT 59624-1712
Office of the Attorney General
Justice Building, Third Floor
215 Sanders
Helena, MT 59620-1401
Office of the Attorney General
PO Box 201401
Helena, MT 59620-1401
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
212 E. Spruce St
Missoula, MT 59802-4502
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
c/o Jennifer Whipple, Registered Agent
212 E. Spruce St
Missoula, MT 59802
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
Attn: Michael J. Moore
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
Attn: Erica T. deVries
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
Attn: Ramon E. Mercado
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000030 and Tax Code Parcel No. 45970 as follows:
Lot 12 of Farm View Estates, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the plat recorded April 18, 2018 as Instrument No. 719865.
Street Address: 894 Doty Lane, Corvallis MT 59828
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $10,388.06
PENALTY: $163.72
INTEREST: $2,369.60
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $13,202.95
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.
Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
473 Misty Vale Loop
Corvalis, MT 59828
Joshua H. Levine
473 Misty Vale Loop
Corvallis, MT 59828
Joshua H. Levine
2400 W El Camino Real #709
Mountain View, CA 94040
Alexis T. Straw
473 Misty Vale Loop
Corvallis, MT 59828
Alexis T. Straw
2400 W El Camino Real #709
Mountain View, CA 94040
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 S 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton, MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000021 and Tax Code Parcel No. 32721 as follows:
Lot 5, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 485694, being a portion of Misty Vale Subdivision, Amended Lot A, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.
Street Address: 473 Misty Vale Loop, Corvallis, MT 59828
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $9,777.64
PENALTY: $160.55
INTEREST: $2,385.87
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $12,605.63
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.
Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
194 China Silk Way
Hamilton MT 59840
Michael L. Freie
194 China Silk Way
Hamilton, MT 59840-9292
Michael L. Freie
13180 Pleasant Vista Lane
Auburn, CA 95603
Joette E. Costa
194 China Silk Way
Hamilton, MT 59840-9292
Joette E. Costa
13180 Pleasant Vista Lane
Auburn, CA 95603
Joette E. Costa
12326 Pepperwood Cir.
Auburn, CA 95603-2903
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 S 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton, MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000256 and Tax Code Parcel No. 610019 as follows:
Lot 18, Daly Estates, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official plat recorded September 22, 2006 as Instrument No. 577738.
Street Address: 194 China Silk Way, Hamilton, MT 59840
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $1,332.98
PENALTY: $26.67
INTEREST: $424.18
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $2,065.40
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.
Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
540 Queens Way
Hamilton, MT 59840
Ryan Hunter Lewis
540 Queens Way
Hamilton, MT 59840
Ryan Hunter Lewis
314 S. 5th Street
Hamilton, MT 59840
Ryan Hunter Lewis
492 Honeyhouse Ct.
Corvallis, MT 59828-9391
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 S 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton, MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000093 and Tax Code Parcel No. 180800 as follows:
A tract of land located in and being a portion of the NE¼NE¼ Section 34, Township 7 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, more particularly described as Parcel A-1, Certificate of Survey No. 3431.
Street Address: 540 Queens Way, Hamilton, MT 59840
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $6,440.83
PENALTY: $106.65
INTEREST: $1,567.92
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $8,396.97
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.
Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
No Occupant
Robin D. Pearson
213 Luby Ln.
Florence, MT 59833
Robin D. Pearson
213 Luby Ln.
Florence, MT 59833-6812
Robin D. Pearson
259 Luby Lane
Florence, MT 59833
Robin D. Pearson
PO Box 145
Florence, MT 59833
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
c/o Michael J. Moore
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
c/o Erica T. deVries
PO Box 7339
Missoula, MT 59807
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
212 E. Spruce St
Missoula, MT 59802-4502
Collection Bureau Services Inc.
c/o Jennifer Whipple, Registered Agent
212 E. Spruce St
Missoula, MT 59802
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000590 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1449600 as follows:
A tract of land in the S½ of Section 26 and the N½ of Section 35, all in Township 10
North. Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the ¼ corner common to Sections 26 and 35, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, Principal Meridian, Montana: thence N.07°04’27” W., 508.76 feet to the true point of beginning; thence S.37°14’07”E., 1470.85 feet thence S.03°20’30”E., 44.15 feet to a point on a non-tangent curve with center being S.11°01’00”W., 849.00 feet radial distance; thence counter-clockwise along said curve an arc distance of 387.14 feet; thence S.74°53’24”W., 49.29 feet; thence N.34°19’19”W„ 1234.48 feet; thence N.46°34’03”E., 323.08 feet to the true point of beginning.
Recording Reference: Book 172 of Deeds, p. 280.
Street address: NHN Luby Lane, Florence, MT 59833.
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $4,291.56
PENALTY: $67.95
INTEREST: $1,008.71
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $5,649.79
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
749 W Main St.
Hamilton, MT 59840
Heirs of Patricia Carole Sabo
749 W Main St.
Hamilton, MT 59840
Heirs of Patricia Carole Sabo
PO Box 215
Darby, Montana 59829
Heirs of Patricia Carole Sabo
PO Box 215
Darby, Montana 59829-0215
David G. Niles
Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Carole Sabo
PO Box 215
Darby, MT 59829
David G. Niles
Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Carole Sabo
PO Box 215
Darby, MT 59829-0215
David G. Niles
Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Carole Sabo
749 W Main St.
Hamilton, MT 59840
William J. Nelson
Nelson Law Office PLLC
217 North Third Street, Suite J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Kyle J. Workman
Workman Law, PLLC
PO Box 1167
Hamilton, MT 59840
Barbara J. McNey
618 10th Street
Hamilton, MT 59840
Linda Oglesby
16650 N. Stadium Way #206
Surprise, AZ 85374
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000216 and Tax Code Parcel No. 488200 as follows:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 35, Original Townsite of Hamilton, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof.
Street address: 749 W Main St., Hamilton, MT 59840.
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $5,417.39
PENALTY: $80.10
INTEREST: $1,104.67
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $6,883.73
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
105 Belmont Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
MEI-709, LLC
105 Belmont Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
MEI-709, LLC
PO Box 638
Darby, MT 59829
MEI-709, LLC
320 W Broadway
Missoula, MT 59802
MEI-709, LLC
107 Belmont Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
MEI-709, LLC
c/o Naomi Alm, Registered Agent
320 W Broadway
Missoula, MT 59802
Montana Exchange Inc.
Attn: Brandie Clark
PO Box 8262
Missoula, MT 59807
Montana Exchange Inc.
c/o Clayton T. Christian, Registered Agent
3800 Lincoln Rd.
Missoula, MT 59802-3039
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000211 and Tax Code Parcel No. 458220 as follows:
Lot 2, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 626725, being a portion of Lot 1, Block 38,
Riverview, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof.
Street address: 105 Belmont Ave., Hamilton, MT 59840.
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $6,914.82
PENALTY: $ 114.60
INTEREST: $1,702.56
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $9,013.55
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
107 Belmont Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
MEI-709, LLC
107 Belmont Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
MEI-709, LLC
PO Box 638
Darby, MT 59829
MEI-709, LLC
320 W Broadway
Missoula, MT 59802
MEI-709, LLC
c/o Naomi Alm, Registered Agent
320 W Broadway
Missoula, MT 59802
MEI-709, LLC
105 Belmont Ave.
Hamilton, MT 59840
Montana Exchange Inc.
Attn: Brandie Clark
PO Box 8262
Missoula, MT 59807
Montana Exchange Inc.
c/o Clayton T. Christian, Registered Agent
3800 Lincoln Rd.
Missoula, MT 59802-3039
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000210 and Tax Code Parcel No. 458210 as follows:
Lot 1, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 626725, being a portion of Lot 1, Block 38, Riverview, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof.
Street address: 107 Belmont Ave., Hamilton, MT 59840.
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $6,799.65
PENALTY: $112.30
INTEREST: $1,667.67
COST: $281.57
TOTAL: $8,861.19
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED
ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Occupant
5629 Cottonwood Dr. N
Florence, MT 59833
Dana S. Cather
5629 Cottonwood Dr. N
Florence, MT 59833
Dana S. Cather
5629 Cottonwood Dr. N
Florence, MT 59833 – 6614
Holly L. Cather
5629 Cottonwood Dr. N
Florence, MT 59833
Holly L. Cather
5629 Cottonwood Dr. N
Florence, MT 59833 – 6614
Horlacher Foundation, Inc.
8538 E. Turney Ave.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Horlacher Foundation, Inc.
3885 US Hwy 93 N., Suite D
Stevensville, MT 59870
Horlacher Foundation, Inc.
c/o W A S Inc., Registered Agent
9141 E. Hidden Spur Trail
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
First Montana Title Company
250 W Main St.
Hamilton, MT 59840
Ravalli County Treasurer
215 South 4th Street, Suite H
Hamilton MT 59840
Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000573 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1387410 as follows:
Lot 5B, Block 2, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 344, being a portion of Lot 5, Block 2, Riverview Orchards, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.
Street Address: 5629 Cottonwood Dr. N Florence MT 59833
The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.
The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.
The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.
As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
TAXES: $5,038.35
PENALTY: $73.36
INTEREST: $1,155.74
COST: $ 281.57
TOTAL: $6,549.02
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.
Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN
The address of the interested party is unknown.
The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.
The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.
By: Eli J. Patten
Crowley Fleck PLLP
PO Box 2529
Billings, MT 59103
Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
BS 5-7, 5-14-25.
MNAXLP
