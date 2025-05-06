Notices That Tax Deeds May Be Issued

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

1139 Hamilton Heights Rd.

Corvallis, MT 59828

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

1139 Hamilton Heights Rd.

Corvallis, MT 59828

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

PO Box 638

Darby, MT 59829

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

PO Box 638

Darby, MT 59829-0638

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

405 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

70 Less Traveled Rd.

Darby, MT 59829

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000091 and Tax Code Parcel No. 179511 as follows:

Lot 1, Skysong Farm, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

Street address: 1139 Hamilton Heights Rd., Corvallis, MT 59828.

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $6,629.83

PENALTY: $96.64

INTEREST: $1,375.37

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $8,383.41

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

405 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

405 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

PO Box 638

Darby, MT 59829

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

PO Box 638

Darby, MT 59829-0638

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

1139 Hamilton Heights Rd.

Corvallis, MT 59828

Philip A. DiJoseph Jr.

70 Less Traveled Rd.

Darby, MT 59829

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000218 and Tax Code Parcel No. 499510 as follows:

Lot 3B, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 574229, being a portion of Lot 3, Block 37, Riverview, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

Street address: 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Hamilton, MT 59840.

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $7,416.51

PENALTY: $116.63

INTEREST: $1,722.97

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $9,537.68

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

213 Luby Ln.

Florence, MT 59833

Robin D. Pearson

213 Luby Ln.

Florence, MT 59833

Robin D. Pearson

213 Luby Ln.

Florence, MT 59833-6812

Robin D. Pearson

259 Luby Lane

Florence, MT 59833

Robin D. Pearson

PO Box 145

Florence, MT 59833

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

c/o Michael J. Moore

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

c/o Erica T. deVries

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

212 E. Spruce St

Missoula, MT 59802-4502

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

c/o Jennifer Whipple, Registered Agent

212 E. Spruce St

Missoula, MT 59802

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000594 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1465100 as follows:

A tract of land located in the SE¼ of Section 26 and the NE¼ Section 35, Township 10

North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the South ¼ corner of Sections 26, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M: thence N.17°48’38” East 697.24 feet to the point of beginning and a point on a non-tangent curve with radius being N.26°thence counterclockwise along said curve an arc distance of 100.00 feet; thence N.47°05’37” East, 225.61 feet; thence S.43°55’34” East, 1115.13 feet to a point in the thread of a side channel from the Bitterroot River; thence S.29°39’31” West, 246.00 feet along said thread; thence S.07°39’30” West, 162.00 feet along said thread; thence S.40°39’37” West, 47.49 feet along said thread; thence N.40°09’31” West, 1312.66 feet to the true point of beginning.

Recording Reference Book 216 of Deeds, page 496

Also shown of record as:

A tract of land located in the SE¼ of Section 26 and the NE¼ Section 35, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the South ¼ corner of Sections 26, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M: thence N.17°48’38” East 697.24 feet to the point of beginning and a point on a non-tangent curve with radius being N.26°thence counterclockwise along said curve an arc distance of 100.00 feet; thence N.47°05’37” East, 225.61 feet; thence S.43°55’34” West, 1115.13 feet to a point in the thread of a side channel from the Bitterroot River; thence S.29°39’31” West, 246.00 feet along said thread; thence S.07°39’30” West, 162.00 feet along said thread; thence S.40°39’37” West, 47.49 feet along said thread; thence N.40°09’31” West, 1312.66 feet to the true point of beginning.

Recording Reference Book 155 of Deeds, page 419 Street address: 213 Luby Ln, Florence, MT 59833.

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $4,271.23

PENALTY: $67.72

INTEREST: $1,005.21

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $5,625.73

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

894 Doty Lane

Corvallis, MT 59828

Jason Wilcox

894 Doty Lane

Corvallis, MT 59828

Jason S. Wilcox

894 Doty Ln

Corvallis, MT 59828

Jason Wilcox

321 Coyote Butte Rd.

Hamilton, MT 59840-9136

State of Montana Department of Revenue

PO Box 6169

Helena, MT 59604-6169

State of Montana Department of Revenue

PO Box 1712

Helena, MT 59624-1712

Office of the Attorney General

Justice Building, Third Floor

215 Sanders

Helena, MT 59620-1401

Office of the Attorney General

PO Box 201401

Helena, MT 59620-1401

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

212 E. Spruce St

Missoula, MT 59802-4502

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

c/o Jennifer Whipple, Registered Agent

212 E. Spruce St

Missoula, MT 59802

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

Attn: Michael J. Moore

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

Attn: Erica T. deVries

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

Attn: Ramon E. Mercado

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000030 and Tax Code Parcel No. 45970 as follows:

Lot 12 of Farm View Estates, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the plat recorded April 18, 2018 as Instrument No. 719865.

Street Address: 894 Doty Lane, Corvallis MT 59828

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $10,388.06

PENALTY: $163.72

INTEREST: $2,369.60

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $13,202.95

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

473 Misty Vale Loop

Corvalis, MT 59828

Joshua H. Levine

473 Misty Vale Loop

Corvallis, MT 59828

Joshua H. Levine

2400 W El Camino Real #709

Mountain View, CA 94040

Alexis T. Straw

473 Misty Vale Loop

Corvallis, MT 59828

Alexis T. Straw

2400 W El Camino Real #709

Mountain View, CA 94040

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 S 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton, MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000021 and Tax Code Parcel No. 32721 as follows:

Lot 5, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 485694, being a portion of Misty Vale Subdivision, Amended Lot A, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

Street Address: 473 Misty Vale Loop, Corvallis, MT 59828

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $9,777.64

PENALTY: $160.55

INTEREST: $2,385.87

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $12,605.63

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

194 China Silk Way

Hamilton MT 59840

Michael L. Freie

194 China Silk Way

Hamilton, MT 59840-9292

Michael L. Freie

13180 Pleasant Vista Lane

Auburn, CA 95603

Joette E. Costa

194 China Silk Way

Hamilton, MT 59840-9292

Joette E. Costa

13180 Pleasant Vista Lane

Auburn, CA 95603

Joette E. Costa

12326 Pepperwood Cir.

Auburn, CA 95603-2903

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 S 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton, MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000256 and Tax Code Parcel No. 610019 as follows:

Lot 18, Daly Estates, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official plat recorded September 22, 2006 as Instrument No. 577738.

Street Address: 194 China Silk Way, Hamilton, MT 59840

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $1,332.98

PENALTY: $26.67

INTEREST: $424.18

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $2,065.40

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

540 Queens Way

Hamilton, MT 59840

Ryan Hunter Lewis

540 Queens Way

Hamilton, MT 59840

Ryan Hunter Lewis

314 S. 5th Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

Ryan Hunter Lewis

492 Honeyhouse Ct.

Corvallis, MT 59828-9391

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 S 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton, MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000093 and Tax Code Parcel No. 180800 as follows:

A tract of land located in and being a portion of the NE¼NE¼ Section 34, Township 7 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, more particularly described as Parcel A-1, Certificate of Survey No. 3431.

Street Address: 540 Queens Way, Hamilton, MT 59840

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $6,440.83

PENALTY: $106.65

INTEREST: $1,567.92

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $8,396.97

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

No Occupant

Robin D. Pearson

213 Luby Ln.

Florence, MT 59833

Robin D. Pearson

213 Luby Ln.

Florence, MT 59833-6812

Robin D. Pearson

259 Luby Lane

Florence, MT 59833

Robin D. Pearson

PO Box 145

Florence, MT 59833

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

c/o Michael J. Moore

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

c/o Erica T. deVries

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

212 E. Spruce St

Missoula, MT 59802-4502

Collection Bureau Services Inc.

c/o Jennifer Whipple, Registered Agent

212 E. Spruce St

Missoula, MT 59802

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000590 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1449600 as follows:

A tract of land in the S½ of Section 26 and the N½ of Section 35, all in Township 10

North. Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the ¼ corner common to Sections 26 and 35, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, Principal Meridian, Montana: thence N.07°04’27” W., 508.76 feet to the true point of beginning; thence S.37°14’07”E., 1470.85 feet thence S.03°20’30”E., 44.15 feet to a point on a non-tangent curve with center being S.11°01’00”W., 849.00 feet radial distance; thence counter-clockwise along said curve an arc distance of 387.14 feet; thence S.74°53’24”W., 49.29 feet; thence N.34°19’19”W„ 1234.48 feet; thence N.46°34’03”E., 323.08 feet to the true point of beginning.

Recording Reference: Book 172 of Deeds, p. 280.

Street address: NHN Luby Lane, Florence, MT 59833.

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $4,291.56

PENALTY: $67.95

INTEREST: $1,008.71

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $5,649.79

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

749 W Main St.

Hamilton, MT 59840

Heirs of Patricia Carole Sabo

749 W Main St.

Hamilton, MT 59840

Heirs of Patricia Carole Sabo

PO Box 215

Darby, Montana 59829

Heirs of Patricia Carole Sabo

PO Box 215

Darby, Montana 59829-0215

David G. Niles

Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Carole Sabo

PO Box 215

Darby, MT 59829

David G. Niles

Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Carole Sabo

PO Box 215

Darby, MT 59829-0215

David G. Niles

Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Carole Sabo

749 W Main St.

Hamilton, MT 59840

William J. Nelson

Nelson Law Office PLLC

217 North Third Street, Suite J

Hamilton, MT 59840

Kyle J. Workman

Workman Law, PLLC

PO Box 1167

Hamilton, MT 59840

Barbara J. McNey

618 10th Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

Linda Oglesby

16650 N. Stadium Way #206

Surprise, AZ 85374

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000216 and Tax Code Parcel No. 488200 as follows:

Lots 1 and 2, Block 35, Original Townsite of Hamilton, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof.

Street address: 749 W Main St., Hamilton, MT 59840.

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $5,417.39

PENALTY: $80.10

INTEREST: $1,104.67

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $6,883.73

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

105 Belmont Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

MEI-709, LLC

105 Belmont Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

MEI-709, LLC

PO Box 638

Darby, MT 59829

MEI-709, LLC

320 W Broadway

Missoula, MT 59802

MEI-709, LLC

107 Belmont Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

MEI-709, LLC

c/o Naomi Alm, Registered Agent

320 W Broadway

Missoula, MT 59802

Montana Exchange Inc.

Attn: Brandie Clark

PO Box 8262

Missoula, MT 59807

Montana Exchange Inc.

c/o Clayton T. Christian, Registered Agent

3800 Lincoln Rd.

Missoula, MT 59802-3039

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000211 and Tax Code Parcel No. 458220 as follows:

Lot 2, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 626725, being a portion of Lot 1, Block 38,

Riverview, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof.

Street address: 105 Belmont Ave., Hamilton, MT 59840.

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $6,914.82

PENALTY: $ 114.60

INTEREST: $1,702.56

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $9,013.55

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

107 Belmont Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

MEI-709, LLC

107 Belmont Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

MEI-709, LLC

PO Box 638

Darby, MT 59829

MEI-709, LLC

320 W Broadway

Missoula, MT 59802

MEI-709, LLC

c/o Naomi Alm, Registered Agent

320 W Broadway

Missoula, MT 59802

MEI-709, LLC

105 Belmont Ave.

Hamilton, MT 59840

Montana Exchange Inc.

Attn: Brandie Clark

PO Box 8262

Missoula, MT 59807

Montana Exchange Inc.

c/o Clayton T. Christian, Registered Agent

3800 Lincoln Rd.

Missoula, MT 59802-3039

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000210 and Tax Code Parcel No. 458210 as follows:

Lot 1, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 626725, being a portion of Lot 1, Block 38, Riverview, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof.

Street address: 107 Belmont Ave., Hamilton, MT 59840.

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $6,799.65

PENALTY: $112.30

INTEREST: $1,667.67

COST: $281.57

TOTAL: $8,861.19

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED

ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

Occupant

5629 Cottonwood Dr. N

Florence, MT 59833

Dana S. Cather

5629 Cottonwood Dr. N

Florence, MT 59833

Dana S. Cather

5629 Cottonwood Dr. N

Florence, MT 59833 – 6614

Holly L. Cather

5629 Cottonwood Dr. N

Florence, MT 59833

Holly L. Cather

5629 Cottonwood Dr. N

Florence, MT 59833 – 6614

Horlacher Foundation, Inc.

8538 E. Turney Ave.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Horlacher Foundation, Inc.

3885 US Hwy 93 N., Suite D

Stevensville, MT 59870

Horlacher Foundation, Inc.

c/o W A S Inc., Registered Agent

9141 E. Hidden Spur Trail

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

First Montana Title Company

250 W Main St.

Hamilton, MT 59840

Ravalli County Treasurer

215 South 4th Street, Suite H

Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

Property described in the Ravalli County Treasurer’s Office under Tax Lien Certificate 2021000573 and Tax Code Parcel No. 1387410 as follows:

Lot 5B, Block 2, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 344, being a portion of Lot 5, Block 2, Riverview Orchards, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

Street Address: 5629 Cottonwood Dr. N Florence MT 59833

The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2022.

The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2022.

The lien was subsequently assigned to Guardian Tax MT LLC on October 12, 2022.

As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: $5,038.35

PENALTY: $73.36

INTEREST: $1,155.74

COST: $ 281.57

TOTAL: $6,549.02

For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2025, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 1, 2025, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed auction will be held within 60 days of the tax deed application date.

Any surplus funds resulting from the auction will be distributed to the legal titleholder of record.

The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th Street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

The address of the interested party is unknown.

The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed auction.

The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Billings, Montana this 7th day of May 2025.

By: Eli J. Patten

Crowley Fleck PLLP

PO Box 2529

Billings, MT 59103

Attorney for: GUARDIAN TAX MT, LLC

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

BS 5-7, 5-14-25.

MNAXLP