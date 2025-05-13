High Post Subdivision Hearing

Legal Notice

High Post Subdivision

Ravalli County has received an application for a 5-lot minor subdivision, located on Tract A of CS #509504-F, existing Tax ID: 1376313 on 24.5 acres. Florence is approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the subject property.The subdivision property is located within the Florence School and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. The applicant is Michael Maine of IMEG Corp., representing JWT LLP. The subdivision is referred to as High Post Subdivision. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions and is enclosed with this letter. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will hold a Public Hearing on the proposal on June 9th, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the County Administrative Center (BCC Conference Room, 3rd Floor). The BCC will also accept verbal or written comments from the public. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BCC may make a final decision on the subdivision proposal. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 5-14, 5-21-25.

MNAXLP