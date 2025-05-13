Hamilton school building bond goes down

by Nathan Boddy

The May 6th special district election in Ravalli County did not deliver the outcome that the Hamilton School District wanted. Nearly 62% of the ballots cast were against the proposed bond which would have seen the replacement of the 100-year-old middle school with a new facility. And while only 36% of eligible Ravalli County voters engaged in the special elections, the defeat of the bond was decisive.

Following a 2024 ballot measure that gave the district the authority to sell the existing middle school, district leaders had envisioned that a future sale would offset the cost of constructing a new facility. The district sought public input in the months leading up to last week’s bond, and finalized a preferred option that would have carried a price tag of $49 million. Nonetheless, frustration over rising taxes and cost of living in the Bitterroot Valley—particularly in the wake of the pandemic-driven land rush—appeared to have factored heavily into the result.

The special election bond to build a new facility and retire the 100 year old facility that houses the Hamilton Middle School failed last week. Photo by Nathan Boddy.

School Board President Patrick Hanley acknowledged the outcome with measured optimism and gratitude.

“Although I am disappointed in the bond election results,” said Hanley, “I believe in our community. I know the board wants a great learning experience for our middle school students and staff and will work towards a solution that’s best for our district and community. Thank you to all of the staff, admin, teachers, communications team, parents and A&E Designs for their hard work during this campaign.”

In the lead-up to the vote, the district had emphasized the deteriorating condition of the current middle school facility, including the 50-year-old temporary “pod” building with thin walls, inadequate lighting, and poor ventilation. Trustees like Eli Johnson had expressed hope that the successful 2024 ballot measure signaled a shift in public understanding about the need for updated school infrastructure. However, with the bond defeat, the district will be forced to re-evaluate next steps in order to find a long-term solution for Hamilton’s middle school students.

In a Facebook post defending her position on the bond, Elaine Bryson-Redman penned a sentiment that seemed to encapsulate the opinions of many in opposition to the bond.

“I am sure a lot of the people who voted against this feel the same as I do,” Bryson-Redman wrote. “The value of their properties have increased so much but they are not interested in selling to make a profit, we just want to live out our last few years in a paid for home that we now fear losing because we can’t afford to pay the taxes and insurance costs due to being an old person on a fixed income. It wasn’t a vote to be mean to the children. It was a vote for our survival.”

Marisa Neyenhuis, in a written comment to the Bitterroot Star, says that she understands how increased taxes are a stress that many families simply cannot afford. Still, she says that she was very disappointed in the bond’s failure, and intends to do whatever she can to support the school and to foster improvements wherever possible. She pointed out the jarring transition that kids experience when moving from the inviting and expansive grounds at Daly Elementary to Hamilton Middle School’s aging building and lack of suitable outdoor space. Worse, she said, is the fact that the transition happens for kids at, “arguably the trickiest part of adolescence.”

Neyenhuis, who is also the vice president of the Friends of Hamilton Schools Foundation, attended high school in the current middle school building and says that she can attest to its need for change.

“I know our community cares about these kids and I hope we’ll soon be able to build a school that will support them and all the amazing educators and support staff that also spend their days in a sub-par facility,” wrote Neyenhuis. “Teachers matter more than anything else in getting a good education, but having a nice facility in which to learn does make a difference.”

Hamilton School District voters also chose between four candidates for two open school board trustee positions. Mark Yoakam received 1660 votes, securing his seat for another three-year term, and Micheal Doleac won the other open spot with 1607 votes.