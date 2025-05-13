Hamilton council asked to help foster civility, safety

by Nathan Boddy

During the public comment portion of the May 7 meeting of the Hamilton city council, Hamilton resident Jim Parker took the podium to enunciate his wish that the council form a committee focused on fostering the civility and safety of community life in the City of Hamilton. Parker said that he has watched in recent weeks as thousands of area residents have stood in protest of various actions taken by the administration of President Donald Trump. Parker pointed out that Ravalli County is home to “tens of thousands of citizens passionately supportive of the 47th President,” but added that “a few of them have strayed across the line between civility and decency during these demonstrations.”

Parker cited examples of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and more recently in New Orleans as cases where heated political differences turned violent, and expressed a concern that such an event could take place here as well.

“The possibility of witnessing longtime friends and neighbors smashed against the east wall of the former Citizens State Bank by an enraged supporter of the 47th President prompts me to request this,” he said, adding that, “your courage and leadership in seeking alternatives to the extra-legal actions by the 47th President makes me hopeful you will create this committee.”

New business for the council included confirmation of regular employee status for Jamie Munson as Utility Billing Clerk, appointment of Dirk Beyer to a three-year term on the city’s Police Commission and the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with Bitterroot Valley Community College for the occasional use of City Hall’s conference room. The councilors also granted a permission for the Heroes and Hot Rods Car Show Fund Raiser to take place on the grounds of Hieronymus Park on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26). The event is being hosted by the BitterRodders Car Club, which in the last six years has given away more than $20K to local veterans organizations. The money raised by the club during this year’s fundraiser will be donated toward the upkeep of the veteran’s memorial in Hieronymus Park.

Public Works Director, Donny Ramer reported to the Hamilton City Council that construction on Ravalli Street is moving along well and ahead of schedule. Photo by Nathan Boddy.

The councilors also held a public hearing to consider the execution of a Legal Services Agreement with with law firm Boone Karlberg of Missoula to assist with filing claims against 3M-Dupont should a contamination of PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) be found in the city’s water. City Attorney Karen Maher explained that these ‘forever chemicals’ have been found in various locations throughout the state, and that certain firms are willing to work in tandem with municipalities which may have a valid claim against manufacturers of the chemicals. Through the agreement, the partnering firms would take charge of filing claims on behalf of the municipality and covering any costs upfront in exchange for a contingency fee should there be an award.

“There is a nationwide litigation involving different companies, of which 3M and DuPont are two, for these substances,” Maher explained. “The city was contacted and received notice from these different litigations that we have the eligibility to file a claim. Some of these major companies have entered into settlements in the billions of dollars nationwide to help entities whose water sources were negatively impacted by these chemicals for future mitigation.”

New curb and sidewalk is already installed along multiple portions of Ravalli Street. Photo by Nathan Boddy.





The city’s eligibility to file comes from an isolated detection in the city’s well no. 6, which showed positive for the chemical PFBS, at 3.1 parts per trillion (ppt). While the value is still below what the EPA considers an acceptable level, the finding did trigger a mandatory reporting. Public Works Director Donny Ramer theorized that the chemical could have come from fire suppression foam used on a fire decades ago.

Maher wished to emphasize that the City of Hamilton does not have a contamination that Public Works is aware of, and subsequent tests of well no. 6 showed no detectable level of the chemical. The execution of the legal services agreement, she said, would essentially be done, “to preserve your right to participate in the settlement.”

The council voted to approve the contingency fee contract.