Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

City of Hamilton Audit Statement

by Leave a Comment

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

An audit of the affairs of City of Hamilton has been conducted by Strom & Associates, PC. The audit  covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires the publication of the  following summary of significant findings. 

Summary of Significant Findings 

The audit report for City of Hamilton for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, contains an Independent  Auditor’s Report on the City’s basic financial statements. The report issued for the fiscal year ended 2024  contains [unmodified] opinion(s). 

The audit report also contains several other auditor’s reports. Following is a listing of the reports and a  summary of the findings included in each. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an  audit report. 

1 . Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting and on Compliance and Other Matters Based on  an Audit of Financial Statements Performed in Accordance With Government Auditing Standards – This report contains the following findings: 

2024-001 Accrued expenditures 

2. Report on Compliance for Each Major Federal Program and Report on Internal Control Over  Compliance Required by Uniform form Guidance: (This report contains no findings.) 

3. Report on Prior Audit Report Recommendations – This report summarizes the findings from the  prior audit report (and management letter, if applicable), and the status of those findings. 

Public Inspection of Audit Report 

The complete audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection during regular business  hours in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 223 S 2nd St. in Hamilton.

BS 5-21-25.

MNAXLP

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *