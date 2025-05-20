City of Hamilton Audit Statement

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT



An audit of the affairs of City of Hamilton has been conducted by Strom & Associates, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires the publication of the following summary of significant findings.

Summary of Significant Findings

The audit report for City of Hamilton for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, contains an Independent Auditor’s Report on the City’s basic financial statements. The report issued for the fiscal year ended 2024 contains [unmodified] opinion(s).

The audit report also contains several other auditor’s reports. Following is a listing of the reports and a summary of the findings included in each. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.

1 . Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting and on Compliance and Other Matters Based on an Audit of Financial Statements Performed in Accordance With Government Auditing Standards – This report contains the following findings:

2024-001 Accrued expenditures

2. Report on Compliance for Each Major Federal Program and Report on Internal Control Over Compliance Required by Uniform form Guidance: (This report contains no findings.)

3. Report on Prior Audit Report Recommendations – This report summarizes the findings from the prior audit report (and management letter, if applicable), and the status of those findings.

Public Inspection of Audit Report

The complete audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection during regular business hours in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 223 S 2nd St. in Hamilton.

