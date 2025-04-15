Willo 4 Subdivision Hearing

OG-25-04-153

Legal Notice

Willo 4 Subdivision, (4-Lot Minor Subdivision); Subdivision Case # 2024-05, Tax ID: 346970. The proposal is a 4-lot minor subdivision on 4.08 acres with one variance request. The subdivision gains access from Willoughby Lane (County Maintained) and Tamara Jean Lane (Privately Maintained). The subject property is located in SW ¼ of Section 14, NE ¼ of Section 22, NW ¼ of Section 23, Township 8 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Jeff Jessop on behalf of Aspen Acres LLC and is represented by Professional Consultants Inc. There variance applies to RCSR Chapter 12-2.D.2. No lot shall be divided by a roadway easement. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will hold a Public Hearing on the proposal on May 7th, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the County Administrative Center (BCC Conference Room, 3rd Floor). The BCC will also accept verbal or written comments from the public. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BCC may make a final decision on the subdivision proposal. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 4-16, 4-23-25.

MNAXLP