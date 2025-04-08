Victor’s Bugli to play in Costa Rica

by Scott Sacry

Nichole Bugli, a junior at Victor High school, was selected by the Student Athlete World USA (SAWUSA) group to represent the USA for basketball in their 2025 Costa Rica tour.

Bugli needs to raise money to be able to go on the trip. To help with the costs, there is a Spaghetti Feed on Friday, April 11th at the Victor High School Cafeteria from 6 to 9 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10.00.

To be included in the SAWUSA group, players are nominated, recommended, or apply for various world sports tours. The players are then evaluated by SAWUSA staff based on recommendations, abilities and interviews.

Bugli was nominated by a recruiting service based on her basketball stats, school grades and her list of goals. She also had to complete a Zoom interview as part of the selection process.

The dates of Bugli’s Costa Rica tour are July 15-23. Her team will be playing basketball, which includes practices and four games. The group and Bugli will also be doing some other activities, such as visiting San Jose, exploring the rainforest, ziplining, exploring hot springs, and training on the beach.