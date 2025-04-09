Storage Unit Sale

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice is hereby given to the persons hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of liens in the amount of $2,358 to Advanced Storage Solutions, located at 108 Westside Road, Hamilton MT 59840, will sell the contents of storage units #37, and #49, occupied by Tamara Valenzano, at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Advanced Storage Solutions, Unit #37 and Unit #49 on Saturday, April 19th at 11 AM.

BS 4-9, 4-16-25.

