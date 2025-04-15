Six running for Victor Park Board

Registered voters in Victor will soon receive a ballot in the mail for electing three trustees to the Victor Park Board. Six candidates have thrown their hats in the ring. Voted ballots need to be returned to the county election office no later than May 6, either by mail or hand delivered to the drop-box outside the County Administration Building (the old Marcus Daly Hospital).

Victor Park District is responsible for the maintenance and operation of Victor Park, the three ballfields south of town on Hwy 93, all of the highway plantings through town, and the trees on Main Street. The district operates on a shoestring budget, and relies on its all-volunteer board of trustees and other volunteers for much of the work involved. Its main revenue comes from a $10 assessment on each residence, not on businesses or undeveloped land. This amount was approved by the voters in 2002 and has not been raised since then.

The six candidates, in alphabetical order, are Annie Bernauer, Michelle Buker, Gina Deschamps, Lindsey Foerstler, Heather Jessop, and Sheri Jones. Here is some information on each, in their own words.

Annie Bernauer

Annie Bernauer is running for re-election to the Victor Park Board where she has volunteered to serve the community of Victor since 2023. Annie and her family live in Victor and take pride in being active members of the Victor community. From donating to the local food pantry, clothes closet and free library to picking up trash and debris in Victor Park to helping with holiday decorations on Victor’s Main Street. Annie has volunteered at the Victor Heritage Museum since 2018 and has been a museum board member since 2021. She also volunteers on the board for the Bitterroot Draft Horse and Mule Club. Annie is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker Mental Health Therapist with a focus on alternative methods of therapy such as nature based and equine therapies. Annie is also a Master Naturalist and Master Gardener so you may have met her leading family friendly nature walks around the Bitterroot or her past work at the Victor Community Garden. Annie homeschools her children and is an instructor for the Crafted Wild nature-based education program in Victor. Annie has years of experience in non-profit and small business management with skills in managing limited budgets, organizing volunteers and grant writing.

Annie Bernauer

Annie’s vision for the Victor Park District is to continue to increase the awareness of the park and public spaces that the Victor Park District maintains. She envisions continuing the beautification of the Highway 93 corridor through Victor to encourage increased visitation to our community and local businesses. Since being on the Victor Park Board, Annie has been raising awareness about Victor Park to encourage additional park use for community events to help generate additional donated funds to the meager park budget. She has strived to increase community involvement in Victor Park events and volunteer opportunities. Annie is proud to call Victor home and asks for your vote in support of her volunteer efforts to help improve our wonderful community of Victor.

Michelle Buker

My name is Michelle Buker, and I’m honored to be running for re-election to the Victor Park District Board. For over 10 years, I’ve served on the board with one goal in mind: to help make our parks — and our community — the best they can be.

Michelle Buker

Victor isn’t just where I live; it’s where my roots run deep. My husband’s family has been living in Victor since 1880. This place holds our families history, heart, and future. That’s why I care so deeply about what our town looks like, how our parks serve our residents, and how we preserve the small-town charm that makes Victor so special.

Serving on the Park Board has been a labor of love. I’ve worked hard to keep our parks clean, safe, and beautiful for everyone — from kids playing at the playground and on the baseball diamonds, to families enjoying summer picnics and memorial services for loved ones in the park. I bring determination and a strong work ethic to everything I do. I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and get things done. I’ve worked hard on everything from removing refuse and graffiti in the bathrooms to reseeding the medians in the highway and landscaping the main street entrances. I’m proud of the improvements we’ve made so far.

But there’s still more work to do. I want to continue pushing for upgrades, beautification efforts, and community events that bring us together and highlight all that Victor has to offer. I believe in action, not just words — and I’m ready to keep working for you.

Thank you for your support over the years. I hope to earn your vote again and the opportunity to continue building a brighter future for Victor.

Gina Deschamps

My name is Gina Deschamps. I was born and raised in Montana and have proudly called the Bitterroot Valley home for the last 17 years, and Victor the last two years. For the past five years, I’ve owned and operated Treasure Chest Events, a business dedicated to bringing people together through community celebrations—most notably Victor Days, held every August right here in Victor Park.

Gina Deschamps

After attending Park Board meetings off and on for the past three years, I’ve decided to run for a seat because I believe I can bring strong organization, planning, and community outreach skills to the table. Hosting large-scale events has given me firsthand experience in coordinating logistics, working with local businesses, and creating spaces where our community can come together and connect.

My favorite part of Victor Days is seeing families enjoy two full days of fun—laughing, smiling, and making memories. I often hear people say how good it feels to have something like that back in Victor, and that feeling is exactly what drives me to want to do more.

If elected to the Victor Park Board, I want people to feel confident that I will represent them in a positive way. I’m always open to new ideas, and I want everyone to know they can come to me with concerns or suggestions. I believe our park should continue to be a place where all generations can gather, play, and celebrate what makes Victor such a special place to live.

You can reach me at 406-360-6743 with any questions.

Lindsay Foerstler

My name is Lindsay Foerstler. I am running for a Victor Park District (VPD) Board position, because I care deeply for the freedom-loving, good folks of Victor and I wish us to thrive together. I will work to improve VPD spaces, making our town more vibrant and suitable for town gatherings. I envision concerts/dances in the park, classes (gardening, CPR, exercise), local vendors market, children’s play equipment, swap meets, games/competitions, fundraisers, adult softball tournaments at the ball fields and any affordable enhancement that encourages our community to visit in the sunshine together.

Lindsay Forester

I am a constitutional conservative Christian. I believe in helping my neighbor, being kind and allowing all to do as they please within the limits of our laws. I spend my free time gardening, hiking, fishing, and frequenting Victor establishments with my husband and friends. My favorite hobby is vegetable gardening because it is delicious, it nourishes, and we can share. We donate a substantial portion of our produce to the Victor Senior Center and Nazarene Food Bank. Caring for and helping our neighbors creates community and I see that everywhere I go in Victor.

I spent 20+ years working as a Project Manager, Estimator, Administrator, and Owner in the Commercial Construction Industry. My experience lends me to unifying diverse groups of people towards a common goal. I genuinely like people and enjoy collaborating towards improvement of any kind. Effectively managing, scheduling, communicating, contracts, and budgeting are areas I excel in.

If you choose me to be a VPD Board member, I will steward public money responsibly and work for the common good of our community. Victor is a small town made up of patriots that love our town and each other. If I am honored with this position, I will foster and grow that to the best of my ability.

Heather Jessop

Hi, I’m Heather Jessop, and I’m proud to call Victor home. I recently started my own bookkeeping business and previously ran a successful cleaning business before taking time off to travel with my family. I homeschool my kids, which gives me a great connection to other local families and a firsthand understanding of how important our parks and community spaces are.

Heather Jessop

I’ve also volunteered as a Cub Scout leader and participated in monthly Board of Health meetings, both of which gave me a real appreciation for the work that goes into supporting a strong, vibrant community.

I’m running for the Victor Park Board because I want to stay involved and give back as my kids grow more independent. Parks are places where memories are made—whether it’s a quiet walk, a ballgame, or a family picnic—and I’d love to help keep them inviting and well cared for.

I’m organized, approachable, and enjoy listening to ideas and working with others to make things better. If elected, I’ll bring a thoughtful, hands-on perspective and a genuine desire to serve our community well.

Sheri Jones

My name is Sheri Jones, and I’m proud to be running for a position on the Victor Park Board. I grew up right here in the Bitterroot Valley and have been a successful business owner for over 34 years. My real estate office, Weichert Realtors 406 Properties, is located in the heart of Victor and overlooks one of our town’s greatest treasures—Victor Park.

Sheri Jones

As a resident and business owner in Victor, I understand the value of this shared space in our community. I’m running because I want to be an integral part of preserving and improving this park so that it continues to serve all of Victor—from our children to our seniors. I’d love to see more playground equipment added for the kids, and more community events held in the park to bring us all together.

I bring a strong background in leadership and financial management. I’ve served on the Bitterroot Valley Board of Realtors for the past 10 years, including four terms as Treasurer and most recently as President of our 250+ member association. In my time as Treasurer, I worked on budgeting, financial oversight, and strategic planning—all skills that will benefit our park board.

In the past, I’ve partnered with SAFE to help organize fundraising events, and I continue to believe deeply in giving back to the community that I live and work in. I’m committed to transparency, collaboration, and keeping an open door to listen to the needs and ideas of our community.

Victor Park is more than just green space—it’s a reflection of who we are as a town. I’d be honored to serve and help guide its future for the benefit of all.

You can reach me at 406-369-1047 with any questions or stop by the office at 2367 US Hwy 93 N, Victor, and share your insight with me.