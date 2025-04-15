RFP – Westhouse Painting & Repairs

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Westhouse

Exterior Painting and Wood Repairs

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners are soliciting Request for Proposals (RFP’s) for Exterior Painting and wood repairs for 1404 Westwood Drive, Hamilton, Montana (Westhouse).

The Request for Proposal and Specifications for this proposed project include the following items:

1. Painting contractor to repair all damaged trim board, repair or replace damaged siding, prime, paint or stain as required. This work will require ladders or high lift to get to the peaks of the roof.

Please include with your bid/proposal:

1. Your business name, contact name, address, phone number, email and Tax ID #; along with your insurance information.

2. Your estimated completion time line.

3. Costs

4. Equipment

Sealed proposals, clearly marked on the outside envelope “Westhouse”, must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder at the County Administrative Center, 215 South Fourth Street, Suite “C”, Hamilton, Montana, 59840, no later than 4:00 PM, MST on Friday, May 02, 2025. The proposals received will be publicly opened on Tuesday, May 06, 2025 and read aloud at 9:30 AM, MST by the Board of County Commissioners in the Commissioners Conference Room located at 215 S. 4th Street, (third floor), Hamilton, MT. Award of bid may or may not occur immediately following.

