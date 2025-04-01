RFP – Mold Remediation

Request for Proposals

Mold Remediation

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners are soliciting Request for Proposals for mold remediation for the Forest Service building located at the Ravalli County Airport, 533 Airport Road, Hamilton, Montana 59840.

Proposals must be submitted to the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT 59840 NO LATER THAN 4:00 PM., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Proposals will be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 11:00 AM. on Thursday, May 01, 2025 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the Mold Remediation, please contact the Ravalli County Commissioners Administrative Assistant Chris Taggart at 215 S. 4th Street Suite A, Hamilton, MT during regular business hours or by calling 406-375-6500.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 4-2, 4-9-25.

