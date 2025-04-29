RFB – County Courthouse Walkways

Request for Bids (RFB)

Ravalli County



The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners are soliciting bids (RFB) for the following:

Re-pour and level already removed deteriorated walkways at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, Montana

An on-site project walk through can be scheduled with the Facilities Manager, Jesse Pittman, upon request via 406 375 6500.

Bids must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 no later than FRIDAY, May 09, 2025 by 4:00 p.m. Please mark the outside sealed bid envelope “RFB for sidewalk replacements – 2 areas”.

Bids will then be opened and read aloud in the Ravalli County Commissioners Conference Room at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (Third Floor) on Monday, May 12,2025 at 9:30 AM, immediately followed by possible award of bid

Ravalli County reserves the right to accept or deny any, part, or all of the bids as submitted.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 4-30, 5-7-25.

MNAXLP