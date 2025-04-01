Request for Bids – Fuels Reduction

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

Tin Cup and Indian Trees Hazardous Fire Fuels Reduction Projects

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners is soliciting a Request for Bids (RFB’s) for the Tin Cup and Indian Trees hazardous fuels reduction projects.

All Tin Cup Units are located west of Darby, and the Indian Trees job site is located Southwest of Sula, Montana. These projects aim to enhance forest health on 300 acres of forest land, by thinning smaller trees to retain an average spacing between trees. Slash management includes compact piling of all cut materials under six inches in diameter, and scattering logs above six inches in diameter for course debris retention.

For a copy of the Full Treatment Plans (Scope of Work) and location maps, contact the Ravalli County Forester, Gary-Allen Oram a t #406-375-6511during regular business hours.

A jobsite walk through will occur Friday, April 18, 2025. Interested contractors will meet at the Darby Forest Service Ranger Station, 712 N Main St, Darby, MT 59829. The group will move out from there at 10:00 AM, to view all job locations.

Bids must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 by Friday, April 25, 2025 by 4:00 PM.

Bids will be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 9:30 AM. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana, followed by possible award(s).

For questions concerning the Request for Bids or Contract Process, please contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 4-2, 4-9-25.

MNAXLP