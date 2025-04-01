Notice to Creditors – Wall

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THADIOUS DELANO WALL, Deceased.



Probate No.: DP-2025-30

Dept. No.: 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carole Wall has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Carole Wall, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Montana Legacy Law, PLLC, 178 South 2nd St., Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

