North Valley Library trustee position open

The North Valley Public Library (NVPL) in Stevensville is seeking a trustee. Those that live within the Library District, which corresponds with the Stevensville and Lone Rock School Districts, are eligible.

Library Trustee Kim Tiplady’s term ends in May and she decided not to seek re-election after serving as a Library Trustee since March 2016. The County informed the library that an Oath of Candidacy was not received for the vacancy, and it needs to be filled. The library board is requesting applications. The Library Board will make a recommendation to the County Commissioners for an appointment for the remaining position after May 6. The term is through May 2029.

Trustee Victoria Howell says, “Serving on the NVPL Library Board of Trustees is a rewarding and challenging volunteer experience.” Trustees set policies and the overall direction of the library through participating in strategic planning. They oversee the finances and set the budget to ensure responsible spending of district taxpayer dollars.

The Trustees are elected officials and uphold state laws that pertain to libraries and must have a high degree of ethics. Trustees need to adhere to the State Library Public Library Standards including three hours of continuing education each year. Library Trustees must value the importance of libraries and life-long learning, appreciating that public libraries have collections for all ages and interests.

Monthly board meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month and there are special meetings to attend occasionally throughout the year as decided upon by the trustees. The library is amid new building planning.

If you are interested in serving as a trustee, please send an email to the Director, Denise Ard at denisea@northvalleylibrary.org or board chair Dianne Snedigar at diannes.nvpl@hotmail.com

The North Valley Public Library board of trustees recognized outgoing board member Kim Tiplady, second from left, for her years of service to the library. Also pictured, l to r, are trustees Margy Gilbertson, Dianne Snedigar (chair), Victoria Howell, Caitlin Dunn, and library director Denise Ard. Photo courtesy North Valley Library.

