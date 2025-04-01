Maxtech Industries Tax Abatement Hearing

Public Hearing-Ravalli County

TAX ABATEMENT (Benefits) REQUEST: Maztech Industries

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM in the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S.4th Street, Third Floor Commissioners Conference Room, Hamilton, MT. The purpose for this public hearing is to take public comment on the Tax Abatement Application, per MCA 15-6-138, for the property located at 3945 Maztech Way, Stevensville, Montana, 59870 (Tax ID #274550), and to make a decision by Resolution to grant or deny said tax abatement (benefit) request.

If you would like more information contact the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500. If you are unable to attend and would like to make comment you can do so by contacting the Commissioners at the above phone number, or by email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

BS 4-2, 4-9-25.

MNAXLP