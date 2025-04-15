L. Victoria Moore

The feisty spirit of Linda Victoria Moore danced into the light on March 20, 2025. “Victoria” to friends, “Ms. V” to students, and “Granny” to the ones she loved most, she was born in Spotsylvania, Virginia, on September 3, 1949. One of 13 children, she had 10 sisters and two brothers. She attended school and began her adulthood in Virginia. She went to work at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, where she met a handsome young officer, whom she married.

She and Steven B. Moore had one daughter (Michelle Moore Mendenall) and were married for many years. They lived several places in Texas, and Victoria’s Virginia-drawl took on a gentle Texas-twang, resulting in a distinctive accent that she was known for. She followed her beloved daughter and treasured son-in-law (Brian Mendenall) when they moved to Montana in 1997. She had three grandchildren (Maizie, Luke and Mia Mendenall) who were the lights of her life.

The last of her working years were spent as a para- educator at Hamilton Middle School, where she earned the reputation of being “tough, but fair.” She treasured the relationships fostered there with students, parents and staff. She served as the president of the Hamilton School District Classified Union for many years, which she loved and said taught her a lot about herself and others.

She believed in love, God, positive thinking, the power of music, the importance of the arts, fairness, education, organ donation, practicing gratitude, equal rights, good grammar, deep discussions around the kitchen table, laughter, manners, and that all children deserve dignity. She was smart, spirited, sassy and a snappy dresser.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Faith Lutheran Church (171 Lewis Lane) in Hamilton, Montana.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.