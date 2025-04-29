Hearing on Wireless Communication Facility Permit Application

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will hold a continuance of the public hearing held on April 11th, 2025 to resume review of Wireless Communication Facility Permit Application (WCFP-24-10). Furthermore, the BCC requested that a Balloon Test be completed to allow residents in the area to observe the visual impacts of the proposed Wireless Communication Tower proposed at 302 Black Bear Lane, Hamilton. The Balloon Test is schedule for Saturday May 10th, 2025 between 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and if weather prevents flying that day, Sunday May 11th, 2025 (same time). Please contact the Ravalli County Planning Department for Balloon Test instructions. Contact information is below.

The Ravalli County Planning Department received Wireless Communication Facility Permit Application (WCFP-24-10) on September 4th, 2024. The Applicant is Vertical Bridge Holding LLC, representing T-Mobile. The application is proposing a new wireless communication tower at 302 Black Bear Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840. A previous application (WCFP-23-02) proposing a wireless communication tower at 302 Black Bear Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840 was denied by Ravalli County due to lack of evidence to meet the spacing requirement exception defined under Section 4.C of the Ravalli County Wireless Communication Facility Ordinance No. 13 (WCFO). The Ravalli County Planning Department deemed Application (WCFP-24-10) sufficient on March 14th, 2025 as it contains all the required materials required by the WCFO. The application has now been forwarded onto the Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) for their consideration, specifically, the spacing exception as described in Section 4.C of the WCFO. The first hearing was held on April 11th, 2025 and the BCC voted to continue the hearing to June 3rd, 2025 at 1:30 PM.

Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department (planning@rc.mt.gov) prior to the date of the continuance hearing and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will hold a Continuance Hearing of the April 11th, 2025 Public Hearing on the proposal on June 3rd, 2025 at 1:30 PM., in the County Administrative Center (BCC Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Hamilton). The BCC will also accept verbal or written comments from the public. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BCC may make a final decision on the proposal.

BS 4-30, 5-7-25.

MNAXLP