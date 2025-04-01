Hearing on Name Change – Wilson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Gay Esther Wilson, Gay Esther Wilson, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000123-NC

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Gay Esther Wilson to Gayle Esther Wilson.

The hearing will be on May 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 26th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

/s/ Sarah Sargent

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 4-2, 4-9, 4-16, 4-23-25.

