Hearing on Name Change – Wilson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Gay Esther Wilson, Gay Esther Wilson, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000123-NC
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Gay Esther Wilson to Gayle Esther Wilson.
The hearing will be on May 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 26th day of March, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
/s/ Sarah Sargent
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 4-2, 4-9, 4-16, 4-23-25.
MNAXLP
