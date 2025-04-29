Hearing on Name Change – Porter

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Leslie Porter, Leslie Porter, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-25-142

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Leslie Walter Porter to Leslie Walter Jessop.

The hearing will be on June 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 21st day of April, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

/s/ Sarah Sargent

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 4-30, 5-7, 5-14, 5-21-25.

MNAXLP