Hearing on Name Change – Porter

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Leslie Porter, Leslie Porter, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-25-142
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Leslie Walter Porter to Leslie Walter Jessop.
The hearing will be on June 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 21st day of April, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
/s/ Sarah Sargent
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 4-30, 5-7, 5-14, 5-21-25.
MNAXLP
Leave a Reply