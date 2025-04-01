Hearing on Name Change – Morrisson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Leland Morrisson, Leland Morrisson, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-25-79
Dept. 2
AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Leland Morris Morrisson to Leland Morris Jessop.
The hearing will be on May 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 26th day of March, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
/s/ Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 4-2, 4-9, 4-16, 4-23-25.
MNAXLP
Leave a Reply