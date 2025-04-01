Hearing on Name Change – Lundquist

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Jaden A. Lundquist, Jaden A. Lundquist, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-25-119

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Jaden Alexander Lundquist to Jaden Alexander Shrader.

The hearing will be on April 30, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 19th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

/s/ Sarah Sargent

BS 4-2, 4-9, 4-16, 4-23-25.

MNAXLP