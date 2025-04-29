Hearing on Holtzen Commercial Park Subdivision

Legal Notice

Holtzen Commercial Park 6 Lot Major Subdivision. Ravalli County has received an application for a 6-lot commercial major subdivision, located approximately 1-mile north of the intersection of Woodside Cutoff Road and US Highway 93 N at 1154 US Highway 93 N, Victor, MT. The subdivision property is located within the Corvallis School and Rural Fire Districts. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and a community septic system. The applicant is John Holtzen on behalf of Rugged Cross Investments LLC and is represented by Professional Consultants Inc. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840 and a copy of the preliminary plat is available on our website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions . Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The Ravalli County Planning Board will hold a Public Meeting to review the proposal on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a site visit on Monday June 2nd, 2025 at 1:30 pm at the project site. The BCC will also hold a Public Hearing to review the proposal on Wednesday June 4th, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision.

