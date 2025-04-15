George Thomas, Jr.

It is difficult to sum up Dad’s life in a few paragraphs, so here are more than a few. George Jr was the 7th of 9 children born to George and Theresa Thomas. He was born at St. Patrick’s Hospital 1/18/1942 and he was very proud to be from Missoula Montana.

He went to grade school at Jefferson and Franklin and then graduated from Missoula County High School in 1960. During these formative years he excelled at anything outside. He became an ace at shooting marbles, hoops, slingshots, and adept at throwing footballs, baseballs, punches and later shooting pool, guns and such. He enjoyed these activities, but not nearly as much as the friendships forged and the adventures shared with the original gang of characters that he tore around the neighborhood with. These bonds lasted as long as they did on this earth. Brother Bill (only 1 yr older) Duane Sharbono, Randy Jones and Mike Herron (who is still with us).

He spoke of the summers that he and Bill spent with Grandma Hansen at her place up Twin Creeks. A wonderful haven for two mischievous boys and a mini break for their Mom! He was known to be “tough” yet at age 13 he fell out of a tree and broke his neck, while returning a baby bird to its nest. This tender side of him not everyone got to know.

His parents taught him and his siblings how to work hard for what they needed and wanted. His first job away from home was at Frontier Town near McDonald pass. He worked during his high school summer breaks and his younger brother Kenny (only in grade school) did too. It was there that they found a 2nd home and several father figures, John Quigley and a man called Scottie. He told us of helping John build the log church on the property. He saved his earnings, caught a ride to Helena and purchased his first car, a 1951 custom Victoria Ford. It rode so low to the ground that it would barely clear a beer can. His Dad George Sr was NOT happy, but he sure was. A new car to take his steady girlfriend Sandi out in.

It must have worked because on July 15, 1960 he married Sandra (Sandi) Nay. Together they began a journey of 64 years of Marriage together during which they took their vows to heart. This carried them through good and often challenging times, a true symbol of an unspoken devotion. Early on they lived in two different apartments, during which time son George the 3rd arrived in 1961. (yes, another George) They then moved into the Thomas family’s original log home in Missoula. (On Davidson, now Strand Ave) and in 1962 daughter Becky joined the family. They resided there until 1973 amongst family members living in homes nearby. Dad and Mom Thomas were right next door, with brothers, Frank, Bill and Sister Annie and families very close. Later they decided to move to #48 Wheeler Village and lived there until 1997. After many memorable years spent there, they had a home built on Stolen Rock Court, just past the Wye. He enjoyed landscaping the new lawn and driveway as only he could, with HUGE rocks of various sizes. He’d often had them weighed on the log yard scales, because he just needed to know how much, so he could tell others. They lived there until 2018 when they moved to their home on Josephine Ave in Katoonah Lodges.

In the midst of all the moves and married life, he held two different jobs and was always a good provider. He joined brother Frank at John Schramms meat processing facility (slaughterhouse). It was there he learned and perfected his knife sharpening and beef/pig butchering skills. This proved to be very helpful as he and Frank led the way through many assembly line style, big game meat processing sessions. These were held at the big cinderblock truck garage better known as the “shop.”

In 1964, Thomas brothers Frank, Bill and George purchased Thomas Trucking from their Dad (Geo Sr). Bill bowed out (got smart) after the first year to pursue his car parts manager career (he told the best jokes). Geo and Frank continued as partners and everyone soon learned who was the silent (quieter) one and who was the assertive (bossier) get it done NOW partner. They owned 6 trucks at the start and years later, the brothers drove the remaining two. Thomas’ motto was International all the way! Log trucks, pick-up trucks, scouts of various models, ALL were purchased at Missoula Truck Sales. This business was owned by George Burton and Don Hamilton. This arrangement led to a friendship built on mutual respect and trust. The MTS team of Mike, Loren, Tim (Burton), Gary Mcchesney and Hank Roat were all definitely on his A list meaning they were “A” okay. If you knew him well, it took a lot to get there.

Being an independent truck driver was in his blood and it was his world besides his family. He enjoyed telling people especially as he aged that he had driven millions of miles in his logging truck during his 42 year career. Many of those miles were driven before the butt crack of dawn and as late as the Mill was accepting logs. He was always pushing for that 3rd or 4th load. Hauling logs meant working on the trucks which ramped up during spring break up. The “shop” was more than a place to weld, rewire, wash and repair things, it was the “gathering” place. The BS capital of Western Montana made him happy, and when not, the thrash monster mode kicked in. He seldom let people help and yet he liked having watchers, who tried to help. Friends like Duane (entertaining/log hauler), Fuzzy (log hauler/mechanic), Warren and Jeff (auto body/pro painters), Wally (gun/ammo expert), Geo 3rd (truck greaser), Becky (dirty floor sweeper), Mikey (1st grandson). This list is incomplete, just a start really, as the shop was a place of constant arrivals and departures of people (Stuart, Dan, Ron) too numerous to possibly list.

In 2006 he retired, and selling his truck to Bob Hereford was difficult for him. I’m certain that more than one tear was shed as it was driven away by the “kid”. The transition from logger to retiree, from the rescuer to being rescued did not come easily for him, if at all. Downsizing and sorting through all his stuff and transporting it to Randy Jones’s place was like, Wow! He burned lots of gas in his pick-up going back and forth from Stolen Rock to Stevi, but he enjoyed the drive and it was an accepted (not really) sub for his log truck. Doug Roark’s auto salvage yard became his new regular stop to visit with longtime friends and of course, go to lunch. (Ruby’s Cafe was a favorite).

The George we all knew and loved, loved us back, especially his wife Sandi. His love was complete even at times when it was hard for him to show it. He never missed a birthday or anniversary, made certain all the grandkids had “good” snow boots. He gave practical things, his “stuff” (tools etc.) and giving it away was a gesture of his unspoken fondness for the recipient. He was a straight shooter when it came to hunting and sizing up people. If he thought someone was a hard worker and honest, he’d say so. If he didn’t they’d soon know it and so would everyone else. No gray areas employed. If he considered you his friend nothing would stop him from helping you. If you were one of them, you know this to be true.

He had a passion for the outdoors and items he used in the pursuit of it all. He liked to camp and he had LOTS of coolers, camp chairs, hot dog roasters, you name it. He liked to fish and collected LOTS of lures, poles, reels and fish stories. He loved to hunt and he liked to clean, polish and load ammo for his favorite guns (270, 30-06, 375) and to tell people how he acquired them. He liked knives, pocket, carvering, butchering, utility, all VERY sharp knives. Many times he was seen in his chair, with his favorite wet stone in hand, carefully sharpening edges and managing to watch and holler at the LA Dodgers at the same time. (multitasker) He liked to share stories and had an incredible memory for details. (roads, timber sales, local gossip).

During his lifetime he was built to be strong, tough and a little rough around the edges (??**!!**??!!), but being a stubborn Thomas came quite naturally. He was extremely hard on his body and paid dearly for this over the last 10 years of his life. A heartfelt THANK YOU to family and friends for stopping by to visit and to all those in the medical field that did their best to help him. Doctors, Nurses, ER teams, AMS Specialists, Surgeons, PTs of WMC and St. Pat’s, Msla Fire Dept, Ambulance personnel and more. Grandad Nay always said that “you can bring a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” Something we all should consider in regards to our health.

Dad always thought of himself as a simple man, but most would disagree. He was not college educated like many, but he possessed more common sense than most and “IT” prepared him for almost anything.

This was said at a memorial years ago and felt it suitable for describing Dad at his celebration of life.

He was not humanely perfect. He was perfectly human.

He is preceded in death by parents George and Theresa Thomas, brothers Frank and Bill Thomas, sisters Pauline Miller, Annie Magee, Betty Cromwell, Rosie Cromwell and Margaret Eskridge.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandi Thomas, children George Thomas III (Deb), Becky (Ken), his grandchildren listed by age, Mike (Sara) Thomas, Tara (Tad) Thomas/Miller, Tyler (Cali) Thomas, Shelby (Ryan) Riley/Luke, and Sydney Riley; great grandchildren Tenley, Macee, Tatum, Atlas, Molly, Auron, Maddie and Sterling; his little brother Kenny (Penny) and brothers-in-law Niles Nay (Helen Bade) and Dennis (JoAnn) Nay and an amazing number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home on Broadway and Mullan. We hope family and friends will join us in sharing George stories and lunch. He would have liked that.