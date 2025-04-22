Florence girls win Tobacco Valley Golf Invite

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Darby and Florence golf teams were in Eureka on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17 for the Tobacco Valley Invitational.

The Florence girls team of Kipley Solari, Lacie Ketelhut, Lexi Danczyk, and Alyx Monaco continued their winning ways and won the tournament by 46 strokes. The Florence boys team of Brody Duchien, Rollie Fisher, Ian McLean, and RJ Moody took 2nd place.

The Darby girls team of Brenna Bush, Georgia Fisher, Hayden Pelkey, and Nayla Schmeid took 4th.

Individually for the Florence girls, Kipley Solari took 3rd, Lacie Ketelhut took 7th, Lexi Danczyk took 9th, and Alyx Monaco took 14th.

Individually for the Darby girls, Brenna Bush took 18th, Georgia Fisher took 22nd, Hayden Pelkey took 26th, and Nayla Schmeid took 29th.

Individually for the Florence boys, Brody Duchien took 2nd, Ian McLean took 7th, Rollie Fisher took 8th, and RJ Moody took 25th.