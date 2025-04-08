Florence/Darby Golf Invite results

by Scott Sacry

The Florence and Darby high school golf teams hosted the Florence/Darby Invite at the Hamilton Golf Club on Tuesday, April 1 in what was the first golf event of the season for most of the teams. There were 11 total boys teams and 59 individual boys, and 4 total girls teams and 36 individual girls.

Girls results

The Florence girls team (Kipley Solari, Reese Briney, Lexi Danczyk, and Lacie Ketelhut) took 1st place in the girls team standings, defeating 2nd place Missoula Loyola by 16 strokes.

Individually for Florence, Kipley Solari took 3rd (91), Reese Briney took 4th (96), Lexi Danczyk took 12th (106), and Lacie Ketelhut tied for 19th (122).

Boys results

The Jefferson boys took 1st place, while the Florence boys team (Brody Duchien, Rollie Fisher, Ian McLean, and RJ Moody) took 4th, and the Darby boys team (Jordan Browning, Gus Harrell, Daniel Stewart, and Talen Davis) took 7th.

Individually for Florence, Brody Duchien tied for 7th (86), Rollie Fisher and Ian McLean tied for 9th (87), and RJ Moody tied for 23rd (94).

Darby’s highest finisher was Jordan Browning, who finished tied for 36th (105).