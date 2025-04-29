Floodplain Permit App FA-25-01

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a proposed project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Northwestern Energy. The proposed project will upgrade an existing gas transmission line along the Florence Crossing section of Eastside Highway in Section 12, T10 N, R20W, Ravalli County. All work will occur within the MDT Right-Of-Way. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Wednesday May 15th, 2025 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-25-01).

