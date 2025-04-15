Floodplain Application FA-24-07

OG-25-04-150

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit to install fiber optic cable within the regulatory floodplain of the Bitterroot River, East Fork Bitterroot River and West Fork Bitterroot River. The applicant is Blackfoot Communications. The main crossing locations are at the US- Highway 93 Bridge Crossing at the Intersection of West Fork Road and US-Highway 93 and both channel crossing along Conner Cutoff Road. Other installation work will occur within floodplain areas that fall within MDT Right-Of-Way Area. All work will occur within State and County Right-of-Way and comply with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 30th, 2025. Reference application # FA-24-07.

BS 4-16-25.

